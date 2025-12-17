HIP Video Promo Presents: Michelle Galas premieres brand new music video "Keep The Feel In" on Music-News.com

Michelle Galas Fuses Tropical Influences and Pop Power in Her Own Dance Anthem "Keep The Feel In"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For musical pioneer Michelle Galas, “Groov’With Me” is more than a mantra—it’s an emerging style she’s defining in real time, and a warm invitation to embrace the joy of movement, the very essence of what music is meant to be. Growing up surrounded by music in Guadeloupe—the French Caribbean archipelago she called home—and inspired by her singer father and saxophonist uncle, her passion for music blossomed naturally. At 18, after moving back to France, she recorded her first demo, which soon led her to pursue a songwriting career in the UK. A few years and a few hit singles later, she’s poised to redefine what dance music can be, flaunting a comfort with melodicism, experimentation, and intelligence rarely seen in the contemporary dance genre.

Listeners may hear echoes of female pop icons like Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Cyndi Lauper in her sound, fused with tropical, nostalgic, and international influences. Yet she’s unmistakably carving out her own space in the global dance pop landscape, harnessing the power of infectious, effortless grooves to spark joy, create ease, and fuel endless nights on the dance floor. With her debut EP just over the horizon, she continues to craft a soul-stirring, pulse-pounding indie sound that stays fresh—tirelessly climbing towards national and global prominence.

In much of her music, Michelle Galas shatters expectations by weaving together different instruments, styles, and influences to create a distinctive sonic universe—a genre she calls “Hype Thunder Pop Music Dance.” On her newest single, “Keep The Feel In,” the saxophone brings the power, a burst of adrenaline that never lets up. It’s the kind of track that’s impossible to resist, with a pulsing beat and Michelle Galas’s soaring, strength-filled vocals urging her worldwide audience to leave their worries behind and celebrate what really matters—love and dancing.

Endless troubles keep people everywhere feeling like they’re barely keeping their heads above water. Still, Michelle Galas offers a much-needed escape from the trials and tribulations of everyday life—a chance to lock eyes with the one they love most and focus on the intense feelings brewing within. It’s a love story burning with desire, playfulness, and enough energy to help the whole world make it through another day. “Never give up on love in all its forms, even when life brings difficulties,” says Michelle Galas. “That’s what ‘Keep The Feel In’ is about—staying open, staying true, and always keeping the groove alive…”

London is globally recognized for its vibrant, diverse, and ever-evolving nightlife, so it’s only fitting that an artist just as vibrant, eclectic, and constantly evolving has made this city her home. In the “Keep The Feel In” music video, Michelle Galas takes to the streets, commanding them as if they’re the only streets she’s ever walked. Infused with bold visual effects, quick cuts, and shimmering cityscapes, the self-directed visual radiates an air of levity, putting her passion and positivity on full display.

As she and her dancers bounce from one defining landmark to the next—Oxford Circus, Buckingham Palace, the River Thames, the London Eye—they become completely absorbed in the music, electrified and unable to contain their enthusiasm for another minute. The track’s infectious allure works its magic in real time, inspiring tourists and casual passersby to join the fun and fall into the groove. But it’s not magic—it’s music, a language everyone understands. And Michelle Galas is here to show that free expression and true empowerment are always just a song away.

