Special Investigating Unit launches groundbreaking GBVF First Responder Programme, 7 Nov

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will launch its GBVF First Responder Programme and host a National Dialogue on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The event will feature:

Keynote address by Hon. Minister Kubayi

Panel discussion on "Breaking the GBVF Cycle: Systemic failures and corruption that enable GBVF"

Survivor reflections and leadership pledges

Official launch of the GBVF First Responder Programme

Members of the media are invited to cover the occasion.

Date: 7 November 2025

Venue: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

The SIU’s mandate focuses on investigating corruption and maladministration in state institutions. While the Unit does not investigate GBV cases directly, it launches this programme as part of its commitment to systemic prevention and institutional support.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: kkganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates