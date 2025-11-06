Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,574 in the last 365 days.

Special Investigating Unit launches groundbreaking GBVF First Responder Programme, 7 Nov

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will launch its GBVF First Responder Programme and host a National Dialogue on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The event will feature:

  • Keynote address by Hon. Minister Kubayi
  • Panel discussion on "Breaking the GBVF Cycle: Systemic failures and corruption that enable GBVF"
  • Survivor reflections and leadership pledges
  • Official launch of the GBVF First Responder Programme

Members of the media are invited to cover the occasion.

Date: 7 November 2025
Venue: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

The SIU’s mandate focuses on investigating corruption and maladministration in state institutions. While the Unit does not investigate GBV cases directly, it launches this programme as part of its commitment to systemic prevention and institutional support.

Enquiries:
Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit
Cell: 082 306 8888
E-mail: kkganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Special Investigating Unit launches groundbreaking GBVF First Responder Programme, 7 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more