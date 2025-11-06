Special Investigating Unit launches groundbreaking GBVF First Responder Programme, 7 Nov
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will launch its GBVF First Responder Programme and host a National Dialogue on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).
The event will feature:
- Keynote address by Hon. Minister Kubayi
- Panel discussion on "Breaking the GBVF Cycle: Systemic failures and corruption that enable GBVF"
- Survivor reflections and leadership pledges
- Official launch of the GBVF First Responder Programme
Members of the media are invited to cover the occasion.
Date: 7 November 2025
Venue: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
The SIU’s mandate focuses on investigating corruption and maladministration in state institutions. While the Unit does not investigate GBV cases directly, it launches this programme as part of its commitment to systemic prevention and institutional support.
Enquiries:
Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit
Cell: 082 306 8888
E-mail: kkganyago@siu.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.