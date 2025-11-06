AULA Introduces F108 and S75 Pro Arrives To Gamers and Creators

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AULA, a name in gaming peripherals since 2002, proudly announces the official launch of AULAGaming.com, the brand’s direct-to-consumer online store. With over two decades of expertise in developing high-performance, affordable mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, AULA is now giving players and creators worldwide direct access to its full lineup of authentic products—complete with official support, best-price guarantees.

From full-size mechanical keyboards built for precision to compact designs tailored for portability, AULA continues to push boundaries in both functionality and design. The newly featured F108 Pro and S75 Pro keyboards exemplify the brand’s balance of performance, innovation, and craftsmanship.

A Showcase of Craftsmanship: The F108 Pro：

The F108 Pro demonstrates what gamers can expect from AULA’s flagship offerings. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this full-size, 104-key keyboard delivers an exceptional tactile experience. Each switch is pre-lubed for smooth and consistent keypresses right out of the box. The board is powered by an 8,000mAh battery, ensuring long sessions without recharging, and supports tri-mode connectivity—Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired—for versatile use across setups.

A standout feature is its smart LCD display, which shows real-time system information such as battery level, connection mode, and time. Users can even upload custom visuals to personalize the display. Beside it, a multifunction control knob offers quick access to volume and display settings. With durable PBT keycaps, adjustable feet, and customizable RGB lighting, the F108 Pro blends aesthetic appeal with everyday practicality. It’s not just a tool—it’s the centerpiece of a modern setup that enhances both gaming and productivity.

Compact Powerhouse: The S75 Pro：

For users seeking a smaller footprint without compromise, the S75 Pro delivers premium performance in a compact 75% layout with 84 keys. Its hot-swappable switches allow instant customization, while the same tri-mode connectivity ensures seamless transitions between devices. The south-facing RGB design produces a vibrant yet immersive glow, and the gasket-mounted structure offers quiet, cushioned typing comfort.

Stylish colorways—Black, Gray, and Pink—make the S75 Pro stand out, whether it’s placed in a professional workspace or a gaming battlestation. Together, the F108 Pro and S75 Pro showcase AULA’s ability to meet diverse user needs while maintaining its signature quality, durability, and design innovation.

Each product reflects AULA’s mission to deliver professional-grade gaming equipment to everyone, combining advanced engineering with accessible pricing.

Authenticity, Service, and Global Access

AULAGaming.com is the official global online store for genuine AULA products. Shoppers benefit from exclusive advantages unavailable through unauthorized sellers, including:

100% authentic products with full manufacturer warranty

Worldwide shipping and secure payment options

Exclusive product launches and limited-time promotions

24/7 official customer support at support@aulagaming.com

“Our goal has always been to make high-performance gaming gear accessible to everyone,” said a spokesperson for AULA. “AULAGaming.com is the only official online store for AULA products worldwide. Every item sold represents our commitment to quality and innovation, giving users confidence and peace of mind.”

About AULA

Founded in 2002, AULA is a professional gaming peripherals brand specializing in mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, headphones, and speakers. With over two decades of experience, AULA is recognized globally for delivering high-quality, high-value gaming gear to players and content creators.

- Official Online Store: https://www.aulagaming.com

- Customer Support: support@aulagaming.com

- Marketing & Media Inquiries: marketing@aulagaming.com

