Puremind Unveils New Wooden Collectibles Line in Collaboration with Peanuts

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puremind, the toy company dedicated to creating imaginative collectibles that ignite playful joy, announces their brand-new Wooden Collectibles collaboration with Peanuts®, introducing an eco-friendly and immersive way for fans of all generations to connect with the world of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the beloved Peanuts gang.

The new Wooden Collectibles featuring Snoopy, have four distinctive series, each resonating with fans emotionally as well as visually. Highlights include the Snoopy Birthday Party and the Snoopy School Bus, with 3D Models that are vividly crafted with precision to capture the warmth and nostalgia of Charles Schulz’s beloved characters.

Step into Puremind’s imaginative Peanuts collaboration—a playful collection of themed series designed to delight Snoopy fans of any generation.

Snoopy Birthday Party: Celebrate Snoopy’s special day with a charming birthday-themed collection. Colorful designs and joyful details make every piece perfect for parties, gifts, and lifelong fans of the beloved beagle.

Snoopy School Bus: Hop aboard the iconic yellow school bus with Snoopy and friends! This playful series captures nostalgic back-to-school vibes with the Peanuts gang in delightful miniature form.

Mini Scene Series: Discover tiny worlds full of storytelling. Each Mini Scene recreates memorable Snoopy moments in exquisite detail, making them ideal for collectors and display enthusiasts.

Mini Gallery Series: Turn your favorite Peanuts scenes into artful miniatures. The Mini Gallery Series transforms iconic illustrations into collectible pieces that double as décor and conversation starters.

Sphere Land Series: Step into a whimsical, spherical world where Snoopy’s adventures unfold in 360 degrees. The Sphere Land Series combines creativity and curiosity in a unique collectible format.

Interactive Magnet Series: Bring play to life with magnets that move, swap, and tell a story. The Interactive Magnet Series turns ordinary spaces—from desks to fridges—into playful Snoopy scenes.

“Wooden collectibles offer a more sustainable approach, and feature retailer-friendly, easy-to-assemble sets, ensuring a variety of play experiences," said Derrick Xiong, CEO of Puremind. “We’re excited to venture into this product category with our brand-new Peanuts collection. The line reflects ours and Peanuts’ shared care—sustainable materials, thoughtful craftsmanship, and the warmth fans expect from Snoopy and friends.”

“As a 75-year-old brand, our goal at Peanuts is to work with partners who can create fun, joyful, and innovative products,” said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Global Licensing at Peanuts. “Puremind’s wooden collectibles line is sure to delight toy and collectible enthusiasts alike as well as Peanuts fans.”

The entire Wooden Collectibles Snoopy-themed series, ranging from $12.99–$59.99, are now available at puremind3d.com, while supplies last.

About Puremind

Puremind is a leading toy company dedicated to creating imaginative collectibles that ignite joy, inspire creativity, and unite fans across generations through shared passions.

Collaborating with the world's most iconic brands such as Pokémon, Harry Potter, Peanuts, Dragon Ball, Astro Boy, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more, Puremind has brought its products to consumers in over 100 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, through leading retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Powered by a global team with integrated expertise in design, production, and sales, Puremind pairs a profound understanding of intellectual properties with operational excellence to consistently deliver products that bring playful joy to collectors worldwide, solidifying its recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry.

Since launch, Puremind has raised over $10 million in funding from top-tier investors such as Shunwei Capital, HongShan Capital Group, ZhenFund, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

