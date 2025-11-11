Dubai Entrepreneur Hina Siddiqui Announces 90-Day Global Expansion Plan for The Corporate Life Podcast

Hina Siddiqui - The Corporate Life Podcast The Stars of the Corporate Life Podcast Hina Siddiqui

The Corporate Life, a podcast ranked among the Top Five Percent globally, launches a 90-day campaign focused on audience growth and new collaborations

My goal is to make The Corporate Life a top 1% global podcast in the next 90 days. Ambitious? Maybe. But this Cancerian emotional woman knows no limitations.” — Hina Siddiqui

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hina Siddiqui , founder of Corporate Influence Media and host of The Corporate Life podcast , has announced a 90-day global expansion plan designed to grow the show’s audience and collaborations worldwide. The initiative aims to move the podcast from the top five percent of global rankings to the top one percent by early 2026.Elon Musk is my hero,” Siddiqui said. “I follow his philosophy - if you give yourself 30 days to finish something, it will take 30 days — but if you give yourself three hours, you’ll finish it in three. That mindset of compressed focus is what this 90-day campaign is all about.Launched in 2021, The Corporate Life has produced more than 140 episodes and featured over 75 business and creative leaders. The program focuses on real-world stories of leadership, reinvention, and personal growth.“Every life is a movie, and each person is the star of theirs,” Siddiqui said. “Through this campaign we want to spotlight more leaders whose stories inspire transformation and innovation.”The new 90-day initiative includes an expanded guest lineup of IT CEOs, entrepreneurs, and global celebrities, along with targeted marketing and cross-platform distribution to strengthen the podcast’s reach across the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia.Season Three of The Corporate Life — titled Every Life Is a Movie — and You’re the Star of Yours — continues to explore the personal cinematic journeys of founders and innovators who have redefined their industries.Behind the podcast is Corporate Influence Media (CIM), a Dubai-based firm that works with CEOs and founders on visibility and brand storytelling. CIM’s programs combine media strategy, PR planning, and international placements in outlets such as Forbes, Business Insider, and Times Square digital platforms.“Our focus is on meaningful visibility and authentic storytelling,” Hina added. “This campaign is an ambitious next step in growing the podcast’s global community.”From Forbes coverage to Dubai’s skyline, Siddiqui’s work reflects a consistent focus on leadership, purpose, and conscious visibility.About Hina SiddiquiHina Siddiqui is a 3x Global Award-Winning Business Coach-Consultant, CEO & Founder of Corporate Influence Media, 6x Author, and host of The Corporate Life Podcast (Top 5% Globally).She has been featured in more than 600 media outlets including Forbes, Business Insider, Google News, AP, CBS, FOX, ABC, and Yahoo! Finance and Times Square.She works exclusively with IT and Tech CEOs in their 40s who are ready for quantum growth, helping leaders pick a number — $1M–$10M+ — and achieve it through premium coaching, iconic positioning, and strategic consulting. Her own leap, scaling income by over 1,500% in three years, proves what’s possible when passion meets authenticity.

