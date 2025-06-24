Dubai-Based IT Business Coach Hina Siddiqui Launches New Website to Serve Tech CEOs and Founders Worldwide

Dubai-based entrepreneur Hina Siddiqui, featured in 560+ global outlets including Google News, FOX, and Yahoo Finance. Hina Siddiqui, Host of The Corporate Life Podcast The Corporate Life Podcast – Season 3 - Billion Dollar Conversations, hosted by Hina Siddiqui

From hiding her name to owning a global brand—Hina Siddiqui launches thehinasiddiqui.com, signaling a bold new $3M chapter in her entrepreneurial journey.

Rise in love—with yourself, your offers, and your business. Because nothing extraordinary can be built from self-rejection.” — Hina Siddiqui

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Dubai-based entrepreneur, 3x global award-winning IT business coach, author of ‘Fast Cashflow Fix’, host of The Corporate Life Podcast , and Business Visibility Expert Hina Siddiqui announces the launch of her brand-new website: thehinasiddiqui.com — a bold, elevated reflection of her powerful $3M identity and the next chapter of her global work.“This isn’t just a website. It’s a line in the sand,” says Hina. “It’s the moment I claimed my name, my voice, and my full energetic presence in the business world.”Through her work with IT CEOs, elite founders, and thought leaders, Hina has helped dozens of companies unlock next-level visibility, profit leaps, and brand dominance—all by aligning with identity first. And her own journey mirrors the transformation she now delivers to the IT Business CEOs and Founders.IDENTITY BEFORE STRATEGYAccording to Siddiqui, most founders unknowingly build their businesses from a wounded place:- To prove they’re capable- To escape the judgment they grew up with- Or to finally feel worthy of success“This energy might get you results to some extent — but 1) it burns you out, and 2) it keeps you in the self-sabotage zone — not just in business and money, but also in relationships, health, creativity, and internal joy and peace. It blocks real abundance,”she says. “Your business can only rise to the level of self-love you allow.”Her own journey reflects this.“There was a time I didn’t even like my name,” she says. “I hid behind a nickname in both personal and professional settings. My old website, authorhina.com, was built during a time when visibility felt conditional — and I felt unworthy of being fully seen. But that version of me is now history.”With the launch of her new website, Siddiqui is also sending a message to the entrepreneurial world:"Fall in love with your business by falling in love with yourself first."Because power, magnetism, and longevity don’t come from tactics.They come from alignment.A DIGITAL HOME FOR A BOLD NEW BRANDthehinasiddiqui.com is more than a website — it’s a declaration of sovereignty.It brings together her premium coaching offers, her top 5% global podcast The Corporate Life – Billion Dollar Conversations, and her media company, Corporate Influence Media, under one sleek, elevated brand identity.“If I were to leave the world right now and give one message to the business world,” she says, “It would be this: Rise in love—with yourself, your offers, and your business. Because nothing extraordinary can be built from self-rejection.”ABOUT HINA SIDDIQUIHina Siddiqui is a Dubai-based entrepreneur, IT business coach, 6x Author, host of The Corporate Life Podcast (top 5% globally), and media authority who works with high-level CEOs and founders to transform their visibility, profits, and personal power.She has been featured in over 560 international media outlets, including Google News, CBS, NBC, FOX, and AP News.Her signature identity-first approach combines mindset, messaging, and media to turn businesses into empires — and leaders into icons.🔗 Explore the new website: www.thehinasiddiqui.com 📧 Media inquiries: media@thehinasiddiqui.com

