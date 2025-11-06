Finding for Recovery of $2,693.85 Issued Over Interest and Penalties from Late Debt Payments

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $2,693.85 was issued Thursday against the former fiscal officer for Fearing Township in Washington County over interest and penalties from late debt payments.

Lisa McNish and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which was included in a review of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The township was late in payments on a tractor to John Deere Credit Inc., leading to interest and penalty payments over several months. Payment issues at one point prompted the repossession of the tractor.

Auditors noted, “The finance charges paid by the township serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the invoices been paid in a timely manner.”

