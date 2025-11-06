Stonbury Partners with Women’s Utilities Network to Champion Gender Diversity in the Utilities Sector

Stonbury Partners with Women’s Utilities Network

Stonbury aims to empower more women to lead the way in shaping a diverse, sustainable future for the utilities sector.

WUN proudly welcomes Stonbury to the Women’s Utilities Network partnership community. We’re excited to see this journey commence as they build their support to advocate for women in the sector.” — Karen Hosking

YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yorkshire-based water and environmental specialist strengthens its commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and equality across UK utilities.

In a bold step towards a more inclusive future for the utilities industry, Stonbury, a leading UK specialist in water and environmental sustainability, has announced its partnership with the Women’s Utilities Network (WUN). The collaboration highlights Stonbury’s ongoing mission to drive positive change and help close the gender gap in one of the UK’s most technically demanding sectors.

Stonbury joins a growing community of more than 80 forward-thinking organisations that support WUN’s mission to attract, retain, and advance women across the utilities industry. The partnership will open new doors for women within Stonbury and beyond, providing mentoring opportunities, professional development, and a network of inspiring industry leaders.

A Partnership That Reflects Stonbury’s Core Values

This partnership is more than a symbolic gesture, it’s a strategic move that aligns perfectly with Stonbury’s people-centred values and sustainability-driven purpose. The company recognises that a diverse workforce isn’t just good for people, it’s essential for progress, innovation, and long-term environmental impact.

“At Stonbury, we’re proud to partner with the Women’s Utilities Network as part of our commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace,” said representatives from Stonbury’s People Team. “We believe in the power of diverse voices to drive innovation and change. WUN’s mission to support, empower, and connect women across the utilities sector aligns perfectly with our values and our vision for a sustainable future.”

Empowering Women, Strengthening the Industry

Karen Hosking, WUN Advocate, welcomed Stonbury to the network’s partnership community:

“WUN proudly welcomes Stonbury as a new partner to the Women’s Utilities Network partnership community. We’re excited to see this journey commence as they build their support to advocate for women in the sector and align with WUN to allow their employees to thrive.”

Through the partnership, Stonbury employees will gain access to exclusive WUN resources, from expert-led mentoring and leadership training to cross-sector networking events,all designed to empower women to grow, lead, and influence the future of utilities.

Driving Change Across the Utilities Sector

Stonbury’s move reflects the growing momentum behind gender diversity initiatives in the utilities and environmental industries. With women still representing just 26% of the workforce, the company’s partnership with WUN is a tangible commitment to driving sector-wide transformation and ensuring more equitable opportunities in technical and leadership roles.

The collaboration will also enable Stonbury to share insights, adopt best practices, and work alongside other WUN member organisations to promote inclusion, innovation, and sustainable growth across the sector.

“Gender diversity isn’t a box to tick, it’s a catalyst for better thinking, better collaboration, and better outcomes,” added Stonbury’s People Team. “We’re proud to stand alongside other organisations who share that vision.”

About Stonbury

Stonbury is a specialist water and environmental sustainability company dedicated to enhancing assets and environments to deliver sustainable outcomes for people and the planet. The company provides innovative solutions for asset life extension, resilient water networks, nature-based wastewater treatment, and climate-resilient environmental systems.

With expertise spanning the water, wastewater, and environmental sectors, Stonbury’s vision is to be the UK’s leading water and environment sustainability specialist — helping clients meet the challenges of climate change, resource efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

