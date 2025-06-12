ADM Studio Brings Contemporary Vision to Life in Prestigious Surrey Property

Birmingham Firm Overseeing Transformation of Historic Vincent House as Construction Advances in Surrey's Luxury Enclave

This project represents a shift in Surrey's high-end residential landscape, a contemporary design that maximise light and space while respecting the prestige of the surroundings.” — Gagan Mohindru, Managing Director of ADM Studio.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADM Studio is currently overseeing the construction phase of an ambitious architectural transformation in Virginia Water near the Wentworth Estate, one of Surrey's most exclusive residential areas. The Birmingham-based firm is directing the replacement of Vincent House, where demolition of the existing dwelling and outbuildings has given way to the creation of a striking contemporary home that challenges traditional design norms in this prestigious locale.

As construction progresses on this significant project, which began in 2024, ADM Studio's modern architectural vision is gradually taking physical form in an area typically associated with more conservative design approaches.

"We're now at a critical stage where our contemporary design concepts are becoming tangible," said Gagan Mohindru, Managing Director of ADM Studio. "This ongoing project represents a meaningful shift in Surrey's high-end residential landscape, where we're seeing increased appetite for clean, contemporary designs that maximise light and space while still respecting the prestige of their surroundings."

The construction site, once home to a structure characterised by conventional brickwork, wooden beams, and stucco stone façades, is now witnessing the emergence of a dramatically different architectural statement. Under ADM Studio's guidance, contractors are implementing designs featuring sophisticated white and cream stonework with render finishes, complemented by statement dark metal and UPVC elements that create bold visual contrast.

Particularly notable in the ongoing construction is the development of a comprehensive loft conversion with new dormers, which will fundamentally transform the property's silhouette while enhancing interior light and ventilation throughout the upper floors.

Work has also begun on the extensive landscape redesign, which will complement the home's contemporary architecture with symmetrical plantings, geometric pathways, and integrated water features that create visual harmony with the modernised structure.

About ADM Studio

ADM Studio is a modern creative architectural design studio based in Birmingham, specialising in architecture, design, technical consultation, and construction services. With a fast-growing portfolio of residential and commercial projects, the firm designs and builds clean architecture that responds to client needs, respects context, and adds property value. Their collaborative approach ensures innovative, functional solutions delivered on time and within budget.

