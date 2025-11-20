Workplace Sexual Harassment Complaints Surge 25%

Sexual harassment complaints rose 25%; many workers still face retaliation. Mercer Legal Group helps victims seek justice and compensation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complaints involving sexual harassment at work are on the increase. This was highlighted as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) reported more than 7,700 charges of sexual harassment in fiscal 2023, which saw a significant increase of almost 25 percent over the past year, the highest reported in over a decade.Current lawsuits filed with the EEOC illustrate that it remains a problem for most employers to shield workers from harassment or retaliation for asserting themselves. This highlights the need for further protection in the work environment for workers who face harassment or retaliation.The Human Impact Behind the NumbersBehind each statistic stands a real individual, a dignity that has been violated, and a feeling of security that has been undermined. Many workers are still fearful of making a sexual harassment claim, worrying they will suffer reprisals or face unemployment. It is more than a legal problem that is emerging with this spike in complaints, but a cultural problem that needs an organization founded upon respect, accountability, and change.Towards the end of 2024, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed three lawsuits against several employers for allowing cases of harassment and retaliation to continue despite being reported. These include EEOC v. Genesh, Inc. (Case No. 2:24‑cv‑02445), EEOC v. Sofidel America Corp. (Case No. 24‑cv‑00462‑JFJ), and EEOC v. Sunrooms and More Design Center, Inc. (Case No. 5:24‑cv‑01016). This underlines how cases of harassment in workplaces continue to go unaddressed.Mercer Legal Group: Advocates for VictimsHaving knowledgeable legal counsel is essential for victims navigating workplace harassment. Mercer Law Group, a team of top sexual harassment lawyers , specializes in safeguarding employees’ rights and securing substantial sexual harassment settlements.Proven ResultsMercer Legal Group takes pride in delivering real outcomes for victims of workplace harassment. Their experienced attorneys fight tirelessly to hold employers accountable and secure meaningful compensation. These case results demonstrate the firm’s dedication to upholding employees’ rights and achieving justice.Case Study 1: Long-Term Employee HarassmentA long-term employee was being harassed by her supervisor through text messages. Mercer Legal Group successfully represented this employee for sexual harassment, which led to a settlement of $295,000. This case highlighted that it is crucial to take legal action promptly to hold a supervisor accountable for harassment.Case Study 2: Multi-Supervisor Harassment & RetaliationMercer Legal Group recovered a total of $145,000 for an employee who was harassed by several members of management and fired after complaining. This exemplifies that Mercer Legal Group will go to extraordinary lengths to protect its clients, no matter how complicated the circumstances at hand may be.Why Legal Support MattersSexual harassment may manifest in a variety of ways, ranging from improper comments or physical contact to employee conduct that may actually amount to harassment. In addition, victims may suffer retaliation, loss of a job, or a continuing adverse work environment. With expert legal advice, affected workers will know how they may properly protect themselves. Legal advice may aid affected workers to:-Document and report incidents-Understand their rights under Title VII-Secure financial compensation for damages-Hold employers accountable for failing to act.Current cases involving the EEOC illustrate that harassment may continue unchecked until a legal filing occurs. Skilled legal representation helps workers sort out complicated reporting procedures, as well as ensuring that a claim for harassment gets addressed.Mercer Legal Group provides skilled, personalized representation to help victims navigate complex workplace harassment claims and achieve meaningful results. The Santa Ana employment attorneys take the time to understand each client’s unique experience, building strong cases that stand up to employer misconduct. Through compassionate advocacy and proven legal strategy, employees are helped to regain confidence and get the justice they deserve.“The rise in workplace harassment indicates that employers must provide employee protections. We’re determined to stand by every employee who seeks justice,” said Simon Moshkovich, CEO of Mercer Legal Group.With more cases involving work harassment, having specialized legal representation has now become more crucial than ever before. Mercer Legal Group attorneys, who are also experienced age discrimination lawyers , provide expert guidance across a range of workplace issues beyond sexual harassment.Contact:Simon Moshkovich+1 818-538-3458info@lawmercer.com

