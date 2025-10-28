GHSA Reports 7,148 US Pedestrian Deaths, Saeedian Law Group Offers Free Consultations for Families

New Data Highlights Trends in Hit-and-Run Crashes, Nighttime Incidents, and SUV-Related Fatalities as California Personal Injury Firm Expands Support Services

These statistics represent real families facing unimaginable tragedy. We're committed to providing compassionate legal support and fighting for justice.” — Michael Saeedian

CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A devastating new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) reveals that drivers struck and killed 7,148 pedestrians in the United States during 2024, equivalent to filling 31 Boeing 737 aircraft. While this represents a 4.3 percent decrease from the previous year, pedestrian fatalities remain nearly 20 percent above 2016 levels.In response to these alarming statistics, Saeedian Law Group, a leading California personal injury firm with over $100 million recovered for clients, is expanding its support services to provide free consultations for families affected by pedestrian accidents. The firm's founding attorney, Michael Saeedian, brings extensive experience in pedestrian accident cases, having secured significant settlements including $2.25 million and $1 million for auto versus pedestrian incidents.The GHSA report reveals deeply troubling patterns that underscore the critical need for experienced legal representation. One of the most concerning findings is that one in four pedestrian deaths results from hit-and-run crashes, with the fleeing vehicle being the one that struck the pedestrian 94 percent of the time.The data shows pedestrian deaths increased 80 percent between 2009 and 2023, while all other traffic fatalities increased only 13 percent. This disparity demonstrates that pedestrians face disproportionately increasing risks, making specialized expertise from an experienced pedestrian accident lawyer crucial.Vehicle type analysis shows light trucks accounted for 54 percent of pedestrian fatalities where vehicle type was known in 2023, compared to 37 percent for passenger cars. More than three-quarters of pedestrian fatalities occur after dark, with nighttime crashes nearly doubling from 3,030 in 2010 to 5,578 in 2023.Infrastructure deficiencies contribute significantly to pedestrian safety risks, with nearly two-thirds of pedestrian deaths occurring in locations without sidewalks in 2023. Since 2017, fatalities in places without sidewalks increased by 1,164, compared to only 167 in locations with sidewalks.The rise of rideshare services has introduced additional complexities to pedestrian safety, particularly in urban areas like Los Angeles. Pedestrian accidents involving rideshare vehicles present unique legal challenges, requiring specialized knowledge of commercial insurance policies. For families affected by such incidents, consulting with an experienced uber accident lawyer in Los Angeles can be crucial for understanding their rights.California faces particular challenges regarding pedestrian safety due to its diverse geography and high traffic volumes. For families in the Riverside area and throughout Southern California, access to experienced legal representation is essential when dealing with pedestrian accidents. The complex nature of these cases requires the expertise of a qualified personal injury lawyer in Riverside who understands both legal and practical challenges families face.Saeedian Law Group's track record demonstrates the firm's commitment to securing justice for injured victims and their families. The firm combines compassionate client service with aggressive legal advocacy, ensuring families receive both emotional support and legal expertise during difficult times.The economic impact of pedestrian accidents extends beyond immediate medical costs, often involving long-term rehabilitation, lost wages, and permanent disability. Experienced legal counsel helps families understand the full scope of damages they may be entitled to recover, including future medical expenses, lost earning capacity, pain and suffering, and other compensatory damages.About Saeedian Law GroupFounded by Michael Saeedian, Saeedian Law Group is a leading California personal injury law firm with over $100 million recovered for clients. The firm specializes in complex personal injury cases, including pedestrian accidents, motor vehicle collisions, and wrongful death claims. With notable settlements including $5 million for auto versus truck cases, $3 million for auto versus motorcycle incidents, and multiple million-dollar recoveries for pedestrian accidents, the firm has established itself as a trusted advocate for injured victims throughout California. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring that clients pay no fees unless they recover compensation.Contact Information:Saeedian Law Group Phone: (310) 388-1967Website: www.saeedianlawgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.