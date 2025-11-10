Burgopak Wins GDUSA Health + Wellness Award 2025

Burgopak packaging for Thriva Tasso

Burgopak has scooped a GDUSA Health + Wellness Award for Thriva’s autodraw test kit packaging

The Thriva team is passionate about their customers having a seamless experience – and they understand that clear, user-friendly packaging plays an integral role in this.” — Alexander Parker, Head of Wellness, Burgopak

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Packaging design company Burgopak has scooped a GDUSA Health + Wellness Award for Thriva’s autodraw test kit packaging.The test kit allows people to take blood tests at home. The packaging slides open, adding an element of fun and surprise, making the process of accessing the test kit more engaging.It marks a transition from Thriva’s original fingerprick blood collection to the innovative and user-friendly Tasso device, which collects blood automatically and virtually painlessly from the user’s arm.The Burgopak design team were tasked with finding an efficient way of packaging the device, which is significantly larger than the components found in a more traditional fingerprick kit.Careful consideration was taken to maximize the space available, by nesting the remaining test kit components around the collection device.The small removable component holder is reused to protect the blood sample when posting it back to the lab, eliminating the need to return the entire box and thereby reducing postage costs for Thriva.Alexander Parker, Head of Wellness, Burgopak, said: "The Thriva team is passionate about their customers having a seamless experience – and they understand that clear, user-friendly packaging plays an integral role in this.“It’s wonderful to see that this unwavering commitment to the customer journey has been recognized by the GDUSA judging panel.”This award follows Burgopak winning two GDUSA Health + Wellness Awards in 2024, for their packaging for Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestryand the lactase enzyme supplement Milky.-ENDS-For further press information please contact Burgopak PR, Carla O’Shaughnessy - jabberwockblog@gmail.com / 07980 820420.About BurgopakBurgopak is a world leader in design and manufacture of innovative packaging for products of all shapes and sizes. With a highly creative and experienced collaborative team, we design to brief. We focus on ‘wow factor’, providing an engaging opening experience, creating a higher perceived value of your product with clever cardboard engineering, and making your life easier by managing the process right from conception to completion. We bake sustainability into our process and offer guidance on the best materials, finishes and processes. Visit Burgopak for more inspiring packaging innovations.

