Burgopak wins two GDUSA Health + Wellness Awards

Burgopak packaging for Milky, the lactase enzyme supplement

Burgopak has won two GDUSA Health + Wellness Awards for the packaging for Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry® and the lactase enzyme supplement Milky.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Packaging design company Burgopak has won two GDUSA Health + Wellness Awards for the packaging for Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry and the lactase enzyme supplement Milky The Ancestry dog DNA test kit is housed inside Burgopak’s telescopic sliding box, which contains everything customers need to easily collect their dog’s saliva sample at home and return it to the DNA scientists at Ancestry. After analysis, the dog owner will receive a comprehensive report on their pet’s breeds, genetic behavioral and physical traits, and relatives.Burgopak and Ancestry collaborated to create a recyclable, efficient packaging system that enhances the unboxing experience and seamlessly integrates into the Ancestry supply chain.Milky also teamed up with Burgopak to produce stylish, ultra-slim packaging for their lactase enzyme supplement - that lactose intolerant people will feel comfortable using in public. Burgopak designed a pack from its Cabrio range, which is easily portable. The tablets, encased in a blister pack, are within a wallet-friendly sleeve.Milky was founded by Khai Pham, who wanted to enjoy his favorite Baskin Robins ice cream without having to worry about carrying around a bulky packet of tablets or bottle of lactase supplement.Rosie Reardon, CEO at Burgopak said: “Ancestry and Milky are both highly innovative brands and invest a lot of time, care and thought into their packaging. Making sure it’s compact and user friendly is the top priority, as well as being a delight to open. It’s great to see this passion and attention to detail has been recognized by the GDUSA judging panel.”Jim Taylor, Vice President of Production Operations Research & Development at Ancestry, said: “As the makers of the most scientifically advanced DNA test for dog breeds on the market, we’re committed to ensuring our customers have the best possible experience. We’ve loved working with the Burgopak team to provide them with innovative, high quality packaging designs for the Know Your Pet DNA kits that are both functional and fun.”Mickey Waite, Milky's sourcing consultant, said: "A unique product like Milky deserves a unique unboxing experience, and Burgopak's Cabrio was the perfect solution. It not only protects the product but also makes the opening fun and memorable."This win follows Burgopak and design studio Planning Unit winning a Gold Leaf Award at the 2024 Foil and Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) Awards, for their packaging for Oxygen bank.For further press information please contact Burgopak PR, Carla O’Shaughnessy - jabberwockblog@gmail.com / 07980 820420.About BurgopakBurgopak is a world leader in design and manufacture of innovative packaging for products of all shapes and sizes. With a highly creative and experienced collaborative team, we design to brief. We focus on ‘wow factor’, providing an engaging opening experience, creating a higher perceived value of your product with clever cardboard engineering, and making your life easier by managing the process right from conception to completion. We bake sustainability into our process and offer guidance on the best materials, finishes and processes. Visit Burgopak for more inspiring packaging innovations.

