Cyclohexylbenzene Market Set to Reach $3.42 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cyclohexylbenzene Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cyclohexylbenzene Market Through 2025?

The market for cyclohexylbenzene market has consistently expanded over the previous years. Its size is projected to escalate from $2.67 billion in 2024 to $2.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. Factors such as accessibility of raw materials, regulatory frameworks, market competition, customer tastes, and trading policies have all contributed to its growth in the historical period.

There is a prediction of robust expansion for the cyclohexylbenzene market growth in the coming years. The projection is an increase to $3.42 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this development during this forecast period include market proliferation, regulations related to the environment, newly surfacing market trends, global economic forecast, and political steadiness. Some of the significant trends during this anticipated period are technological progress, the dynamics of global trade, consolidation of the market, end-use industry's adoption of technology, and investments in research and development.

Download a free sample of the cyclohexylbenzene market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8117&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cyclohexylbenzene Market?

The cyclohexylbenzene market is predicted to surge in response to the escalating growth in the electronics industry. Driven by economic growth, job creation, and the stimulation of other sectors, the electronics sector can significantly reinforce a nation's economy. In relation to this, cyclohexylbenzene plays a critical role in the industry, specifically as an anti-overcharge additive in electronic and electric LCDs. For example, a January 2022 publication by the Ministry of Electronics & IT forecasted key electronic products that will catalyze India's transition from a US $75 billion to a US $300 billion electronics manufacturing stronghold. This surge in electronics manufacturing spans areas like mobile phones, IT hardware like laptops and tablets, consumer electronics such as TVs and audio equipment, industrial and automotive electronics, electronic components and more. Hence, the escalating manufacturing scope and demand for electronic products is anticipated to fuel the cyclohexylbenzene market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cyclohexylbenzene Market?

Major players in the Cyclohexylbenzene include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• The Merck Group

• TCI Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

• Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Schultz Chemicals Limited

• Biosynth International Inc.

• Henan Tianfu Chemicals Company Limited

• Syntechem Company Limited

• Amadis Chemical Company Limited.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cyclohexylbenzene Market In The Globe?

Key players in the cyclohexylbenzene market are gaining a competitive advantage by creating innovative products like bromo benzene. Bromo benzene, a benzene petrochemical represented by the molecular formula C6H5Br, poses both hepatotoxicant and nephrotoxicant properties. For instance, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited, an Indian chemical manufacturer known for providing cyclohexylbenzene, unveiled its bromo benzene product in September 2022. This chemical compound appears as a clear, colorless, or pale-yellow liquid and has multiple uses, including as a Grignard reagent, solvent, and chemical intermediate. Structurally, it's similar to benzene, with the only difference being the substitution of a single hydrogen atom with a bromine molecule.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cyclohexylbenzene Market

The cyclohexylbenzenemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard, High Purity

2) By Application: Plastics, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives, Electrical And Electronics, Chemical Production

Subsegments:

1) By Standard: Industrial Grade Cyclohexylbenzene, General Purpose Cyclohexylbenzene

2) By High Purity: Laboratory Grade Cyclohexylbenzene, Pharmaceutical Grade Cyclohexylbenzene

View the full cyclohexylbenzene market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cyclohexylbenzene-global-market-report

Global Cyclohexylbenzene Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the top position in the cyclohexylbenzene market. It is also anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the cyclohexylbenzene market encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cyclohexylbenzene Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-fertilizer-global-market-report

Nitrogen Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-global-market-report

Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-fertilizers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.