Dodo4Kids: Inspiring the Next Generation to Create a Climate Friendly Travel Future

Professor Geoffrey Lipman President SUNx Malta

As the world again prepares for the Climate COP we want to offer a small contribution from SUNx Malta from our Education 2 Action program. We call it Dodo4Kids.

All the data shows that we are failing on the targets in the Paris Agreement; the SDG; the Biodiversity Convention - so why not put our faith in the next generations to do a better job.” — Professor Geoffrey Lipman

BRUSSELS, FLANDERS, BELGIUM, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world again prepares for the annual Climate COP in #Belem and UNTO engages with its Tourism component, we want to offer a small contribution from SUNx Malta from our ‘Education 2 Action” program’ It’s prompted by the Travel Foundation’s call for “Big Ideas” and we call it ‘ Dodo4Kids Dodo4Kids delivers a simple message for families travelling to the world’s tourism icons, that by giving hope and understanding in our children, we can start to build a growing belief in the vital importance of Climate Friendly Travel (Climate Resilient, Sustainable: Nature +ve) for our collective future. So that as today’s first learners become the decisionmakers in the years leading to 2050 they will make informed and wise choices.Dodo4Kids inspires children through the adventures of a quirky, reincarnated Dodo, who travels around the world, to teach local kids of the threats from the intensifying Climate Crisis and the importance of a collective response. Through fun books, cartoons, and creative exploration, Dodo transforms lessons from the past into hope-driven action for tomorrow. We are inviting the global Travel & Tourism sector to partner with us.Professor Geoffrey Lipman President of SUNx Malta (pictured below) said “All the data shows that we are failing on the targets in the Paris Agreement; the SDG; the Biodiversity Convention - so why not put our faith in the next generations to do a better job. Our kids and grandkids will be the decisionmakers when the Paris Agreement’s target dates are here. Through Dodo 4 Kids we want them to start their journey toward Climate Friendly Travel and a thriving planet now - so that the Dodo becomes a beacon of hope, not just a sad reflection on the past.”Dodo4Kids e-books for Malta, Mauritius, Uganda, Bali & Ukraine on Amazon.comFor more information, please contact: dodo@thesunprogram.comWebsite: www.thesunprogram.com #Dodo4Kids #COP30 #Belem #GreenTourism #ClimateResilience #NaturePositive#YouthVoices________________________________________About SUNx MaltaSUNx Malta is a legacy program of the late Maurice Strong, built to support Climate Friendly Travel – low carbon, SDG-linked, and Paris 1.5-aligned. It is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority. Working with partners like the Institute of Tourism Studies Malta, SUNx develops climate resilience through education, innovation, and global engagement.

A short video about the SUNx System and our Climate Friendly Travel framework.

