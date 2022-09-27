Submit Release
SUNx Malta launches Climate Friendly Travel Podcast Series for World Tourism Day – “Rethinking Tourism”

For World Tourism Day, SUNx Malta launched a new Podcast series, to help tourism companies and communities comply with the Paris 1.5 degrees temperature limit.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of World Tourism Day, and its theme of “Rethinking Tourism,” SUNx Malta has launched a new Podcast series, designed to help tourism companies and communities to stay on target for the Paris 1.5 degrees temperature limit.

Announcing this, SUNx Malta President Professor Geoffrey Lipman said, “Our goal is to encourage tourism stakeholders to take concrete actions to respond to the Code Red Climate Crisis and publicly stand behind them.”

He added “We now have 100 companies from 37 countries who have signed up to our Climate Friendly Travel Registry and are receiving free climate resilience analysis and free support for their Climate and Sustainability Plans. We will showcase their ground-breaking efforts through our weekly Podcasts. And hopefully help others to engage in this transformation for our kids’ future”

The Podcasts will be hosted by long-time industry “green advocate” Ged Brown – Founder of Low Season Traveller and will start in November to coincide with COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

To find out more about SUNx Malta and Climate Friendly Travel go to https://www.thesunprogram.com/

