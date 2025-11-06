Founder of Docusign, Court Lorenzini, joins the Board of Strategic Advisors at artius.iD

Court Lorenzini joins artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors

artius.iD, a cybersecurity partner to S&P 500 majors, has added the founder of Docusign, Court Lorenzini, to its Board of Strategic Advisors.

Court's track record of building and scaling category-defining companies will be hugely valuable as we continue to rapidly scale artius.iD” — Michael Marcotte

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- artius.iD , the global leader in secure, self-managed identity and decentralized ID management, has appointed the founder of Docusign, Court Lorenzini , to its Board of Strategic Advisors.The appointment comes as artius.iD continues to define and lead in addressing the growing demand for sophisticated ID solutions to protect against complex AI-enabled threats.Lorenzini is an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor with more than three decades of experience founding and scaling high-growth tech companies. He co-founded Docusign in 2003, the pioneer of e-signatures – which set a new global standard for how trust, transactions, and agreements are managed in a digital world.Prior to Docusign, Lorenzini founded and led multiple successful ventures, including Point.com and NetUPDATE, a fintech platform focused on secure online payment systems. In 2024, he launched FounderNexus, a community exclusively for venture-scale founders.News of Lorenzini’s appointment follows a series of strategic partnerships announced by artius.iD over the summer, as the firm continues to build momentum in the ID management space. It partnered with real estate investment platform Tirios in August and with consumer brand distribution leader Pod Foods a month earlier, expanding its footprint in sectors where trust and data security are critical.Lorenzini is an active venture investor and board advisor with a broad portfolio that spans technology, venture capital, and philanthropy. His experience as an advisor includes organizations such as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Foundation, and several emerging AI and SaaS ventures.He joins a distinguished board of C-suite executives and advisors from across technology, finance, and the public sector, including Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ross Coffman of the U.S. Army; Stefan Krause, former CFO of BMW Group and Deutsche Bank; and Burton M. Goldfield, former CEO and President of TriNet Michael Marcotte , founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD, said: “Court has a real track record of creating billions in enterprise value by building and scaling category-defining companies. He helped transform how people think about trust online and brings a depth of experience that will be invaluable as we scale to the next level.“His ability to make complex trust technologies usable and scalable for mainstream markets will be a huge asset as we strive to meet rising demand for sophisticated digital ID solutions in an increasingly complex security landscape.”Court Lorenzini, Strategic Board Advisor at artius.iD, added: “Trust underpins everything we do online. More so now than ever before, as AI-enabled cyberthreats become more prolific, and deepfakes become increasingly sophisticated.“I’ve spent my career focused on how to make trust digital and scalable – and I’m genuinely impressed by the approach that artius.iD is taking. Their work in decentralized identity management is setting a new standard, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Michael and the team as they continue to chart a bold, new path in the digital identity space.”###About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). He left EchoStar in 2014 to apply expertise at a range of organizations across technology, VC, and government.Wikipedia – https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte The Marque – https://www.themarque.com/profile/michael-marcotte X – https://x.com/mfmarcotte Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realmichaelfrederickmarcotte/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-frederick-marcotte/ artius.iD – https://www.artiusid.dev/pages/leadership/michael-marcotte About Court LorenziniCourt Lorenzini is a technology entrepreneur, investor, and advisor with more than three decades of experience building and scaling high-growth companies, transforming industries, and mentoring the next generation of innovators.Lorenzini is the founding CEO of Docusign, an eSignature management platform. Prior to Docusign, he founded and led multiple successful ventures, including Point.com and NetUPDATE. In 2024, he founded FounderNexus, an invitation-only community that connects venture-scale founders. He holds a number of advisory roles, including on the Board of Directors at the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

