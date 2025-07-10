artius.iD partners with Pod Foods Co, raising the bar for cybersecurity in retail supply chain

Michael F. Marcotte is Chairman, CEO, and Founder of cybersecurity leader artius.iD

Consumer brand distribution leader Pod will tap into artius.iD's team of world-class cybersecurity specialists, helping it to protect retail supply chains.

The recent attack on the natural food supply chain exemplifies how crucial it is to protect not only Pod, but its customers.” — Larissa Russell

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- artius.iD has today announced a strategic partnership with Pod Foods Co (Pod), the leader in innovative consumer brand distribution, giving it access to the firm's team of world-class AI and cybersecurity specialists alongside its proprietary decentralized digital identification technology.The move is part of Pod's commitment to safeguard sensitive customer information at every stage and strengthen its digital-first infrastructure. The announcement follows a series of major cyberattacks across the retail sector and is aimed at setting a new standard for cybersecurity in the retail supply chain and, ultimately, in retail.The partnership also underscores Pod's ongoing investment in omnichannel platform expansion. Earlier this year, Pod introduced ecommerce capabilities to complement its end-to-end brick and mortar supply chain expertise. The Pod platform facilitates the growth of innovative products on direct-to-consumer platforms and physical retail with managed marketing, creative services and data tools in addition to end-to-end logistics and fulfilment.Alongside its hands-on AI and cybersecurity expertise, artius.iD provides enterprise-grade data management solutions that leverage advanced facial recognition and artificial intelligence to protect against cyber breaches. Its software is designed to withstand both current and emerging threats, including AI-generated attacks, using quantum-safe encryption and decentralized ID management.Larissa Russell, CEO of Pod, said: "The recent attack on the natural food supply chain exemplifies how crucial it is to protect not only Pod, but its customers. Pod has always been at the forefront of technological innovation as we are creating the infrastructure for the future. This is another example of that – pairing our in-store innovation with best-in-class AI and cybersecurity in a powerful way."Michael Marcotte, Chairman, CEO and Founder of artius.iD, said: "The security of the US food and natural products supply chain is a national priority, which makes this a particularly important partnership. We have our finger on the pulse of the cybersecurity landscape at a global scale, and we'll ensure Pod, its partners, and ultimately, their customers, remain protected.”Tim Wee, Chief Technology Officer at Pod, added: "Cyberattacks are inevitable. Having spent years as a senior leader in organizations such as Amazon, Google and Walmart, I can tell you that the value of a top-tier cybersecurity alliance simply cannot be overstated.”Curtis Elswick, Principal Cybersecurity and Enterprise Architect at artius.iD and former VP Enterprise Architecture and CISO at EchoStar, added: "We're bringing our full intellectual firepower to help Pod. Our approach is built to pre-empt the biggest threats before they emerge – so Pod can unlock its full digital potential with confidence and protect its customers' digital sovereignty."About Larissa RussellLarissa Russell is CEO, co-founder and a board member of Pod. Larissa has led the expansion of Pod from a bootstrapped operation to the first-of-its-kind national, asset-light platform that scales brands in an omnichannel capacity and allows retailers to stay ahead of the curve. Balancing the requirements of brands, retailers and logistics providers, Larissa, her co-founder, and team have built the business model from the ground up, including pricing strategy, logistics expansion strategy, and data applications. The company has increasingly attracted top talent from the technology, retail, and natural foods sectors, including talent from Google, Amazon, Walmart Labs, KeHE Distributors and Whole Foods Market. It is backed by Microsoft's Venture Fund (M12) and others.For more information about Larissa Russell, visit https://podfoods.co/team#larissa-russell About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). EchoStar is one of the world's largest satellite communications and Internet services companies. His roles have included chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center and Board member of OEDIT. He is a two-time winner of the NASA Award for Engineering Excellence and US Air Force Award of Engineering Excellence.For more information about Michael Marcotte, visit https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.