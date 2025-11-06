KAUST professor gives talk on quantum computing at UM

MACAU, November 6 - The University of Macau (UM) held a talk titled ‘The Earliest Arrival of Quantum Advantage’ today (6 November) as part of its University Lecture Series, featuring David Keyes, professor of applied mathematics and computational science at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). The talk was well attended by UM faculty, students, and researchers.

Speaking at the event, Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the UM Faculty of Science and Technology, said that Prof Keyes is a leading figure in the field of high-performance computing and has been named one of ‘HPCwire 35 Legends: Class of 2024’. He is the founding dean of the Mathematical and Computer Sciences and Engineering Division and director of the Extreme Computing Research Center at KAUST. He previously led several key research projects for the US Department of Energy and his research findings have been widely applied in areas such as climate modelling, energy systems, and aerospace engineering, making significant contributions to the global development of high-performance computing.

During the talk, Prof Keyes introduced the concept of a ‘quantum first’ strategy, whereby future supercomputers will integrate quantum processing units (QPUs) with classical computing components, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs), to form a hybrid architecture. He mentioned that this hybrid architecture can enhance energy efficiency and computational suitability, ultimately maximising scientific output per unit of energy. Prof Keyes also discussed the current challenges facing quantum computing, including hardware reliability, cost, limited memory, and an immature programming ecosystem, adding that quantum computing will evolve by learning from classical computing systems. To this end, he encouraged the academic community to actively promote interdisciplinary collaboration and talent development in order to prepare for a future where quantum and classical computing coexist.

In addition, Prof Keyes engaged with the audience during the Q&A and discussion session, which is moderated by Cai Xiaochuan, associate dean of the UM Faculty of Science and Technology.