CareerFit Launches Adult Focused Report to Help People Find Fulfilling and Rewarding Careers

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareerFit, the leading career guidance platform that has already helped over 20,000 people discover their ideal career paths, has launched a new CareerFit for Adults report - designed specifically for adults who want to start, restart, or redirect their careers towards something more meaningful.

Whether you’re just starting out, feeling stuck or unfulfilled in your current job, or have been recently made redundant, CareerFit for Adults provides the clarity and confidence to take the next step. Using real psychometric assessments that measure both interests and abilities, the report identifies a unique mix of strengths and motivations to match you with the careers where you are most likely to thrive.

Each personalised report includes a detailed shortlist of ideal careers, with in-depth descriptions to explain why each path aligns with your profile - and practical insights into how to make the transition, even if you’re not currently on that path.

“We’re on a mission to make the world a better place with happy people in fulfilling, rewarding careers,” said Stephen Shortt, CEO of CareerFit. “There are millions of people around the world who feel stuck in jobs that don’t inspire them. CareerFit for Adults is designed to give them hope, direction, and a clear plan to move towards work that truly fits who they are.”

The CareerFit for Adults report builds on years of experience helping students and professionals through data-driven, easy-to-understand assessments that bring clarity, confidence, and direction to career decisions at any stage of life.

Adults can begin their journey towards a happier, more rewarding career today. Visit careerfit.com to start the assessment for free.

