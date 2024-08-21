New Guide Helps Career Guidance Counsellors and Parents Support Students After Leaving Cert Results

Facing Leaving Cert disappointment? Discover strategies to help students turn setbacks into opportunities and find career clarity for the future.

The Leaving Cert can feel like a defining moment, but it’s crucial to help students see that it’s just one step in a much longer journey.” — Stephen Shortt - CareerFit

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Leaving Cert results are announced across Ireland, many students are grappling with disappointment and uncertainty about their future. To assist career guidance counsellors and parents in providing the right support, a new guide, "Leaving Cert Disappointment to Career Clarity: Guiding Students Toward Future Opportunities," has been released - https://careerfit.com/leaving-cert-disappointment-to-career-clarity/

This comprehensive resource offers practical strategies to help students turn disappointing results into new opportunities, focusing on long-term career goals rather than short-term academic setbacks. The guide encourages a shift in perspective, exploring alternative education paths such as further education courses, apprenticeships, or even taking a gap year. It also provides insights into helping students make informed decisions about whether to repeat the Leaving Cert or move forward with the options available to them.

"The Leaving Cert can feel like a defining moment, but it’s crucial to help students see that it’s just one step in a much longer journey," said Stephen Shortt of CareerFit, author of the guide. "Our goal is to empower students to find clarity and confidence in their future, even if their results aren’t what they hoped for."

The guide is designed to be a practical tool for counsellors and parents, offering actionable advice to support students during this challenging time. By focusing on career goals, exploring alternative paths, and maintaining a positive outlook, students can navigate their next steps with resilience and clarity.

For more information, or to access the guide, please contact stephen@careerfit.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.