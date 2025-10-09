Westbrooke Associates Shows ESG Leadership with New Carbon Neutral Plus+ Status

Westbrooke Associates has been awarded Carbon Neutral Plus+ status Westbrooke Associates has taken a proactive approach to reducing and offsetting emissions across the business. Westbrooke Associates is the official agent for a select portfolio of strategic investment opportunities across high-growth and alternative sectors.

Westbrooke Associates awarded Carbon Neutral Plus+ certification as it doubles down on transparent, sustainable investment practices

We help investors make ethical choices, so it’s only right that we hold ourselves to the same level of scrutiny.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

LONDON, CRAWLEY , UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates , known for its focus on transparent, impact-driven investments, announces that it has been officially certified as Carbon Neutral Plus+, marking a key milestone in the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility, environmental transparency and ethical investor alignment.This certification, granted by the independent environmental consultancy Carbon Footprint Ltd, confirms that Westbrooke Associates has not only measured its operational emissions across key environmental impact areas but has also gone significantly beyond mandatory offsetting requirements.While the company generated just 3.65 tCO₂e during the assessment period, it has proactively offset 30 tCO₂e, which is more than eight times its footprint.The term tCO₂e stands for tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, a standard unit used to measure carbon footprints. It combines the impact of different greenhouse gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide, into a single figure based on their global warming potential. This allows organisations to report a meaningful, comparable carbon footprint figure.Westbrooke Associates' footprint for the assessment period was 3.65 tCO₂e, meaning its total emissions, across energy usage, business travel and other operational areas, equated to 3.65 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. The firm has achieved this by supporting a global portfolio of verified carbon reduction projects. These include renewable energy programmes, reforestation efforts and clean water initiatives across multiple continents.This move by Westbrooke Associates underscores its commitment to operating with accountability and aligning its business practices with global sustainability goals.“We believe trust is earned by actions, not claims.” Said Tara Denholm-Smith, External Media Relations at Westbrooke Associates. “Our Carbon Neutral Plus+ status underscores our commitment to operating with integrity and ensuring that our own standards match those we demand from the opportunities we offer."This announcement comes at a time when ESG principles and impact-led investing are no longer considered optional by discerning investors; rather, they are expected. More investors than ever before are asking tough questions about the sustainability of their portfolios, the authenticity of the firms managing their funds and the real-world impact of their capital.At the heart of Westbrooke Associates’ ethos is a selective investment philosophy . The firm does not promote just any high-yield opportunity; it rigorously vets each product before presenting it to its investor base. Whether it’s supported housing, life tenancy, airspace development or lifestyle investments, every opportunity is examined for its long-term sustainability, risk profile, market demand and social value.The firm operates under clear, compliant boundaries and although it does not offer financial advice, it only works with product providers and opportunities that meet UK regulatory standards. Investors are provided with full investor memorandums, risk disclaimers, contracts and supporting legal documentation as part of its compliance-forward approach.The Carbon Neutral Plus+ certification comes as Westbrooke Associates unveils a broader commitment to transparency, sustainability and client service. This milestone coincides with a wider relaunch of the firm’s investor communications, which is part of an ongoing effort to improve clarity, access and trust for both new and returning clients.Recent updates include the introduction of a user-friendly News and Press hub , offering accessible financial content, commentary on market trends and timely performance updates. The website overhaul also reflects Westbrooke Associates’ accessibility policy, with improvements designed to ensure all users, regardless of ability or device, can navigate and engage with content seamlessly.More than just a marketing initiative, these updates reinforce the firm’s wider philosophy. Westbrooke Associates is widely recognised for its diligence and clarity. Investors don’t choose the firm solely for returns; they value the depth of research, the professionalism of its investment consultants and the confidence that every opportunity is carefully vetted.Achieving carbon neutrality plays a key role in this wider strategy. Over the past year, Westbrooke Associates has taken a proactive approach to reducing and offsetting emissions across the business. Notable initiatives have included:• Adopting hybrid working patterns to reduce the carbon footprint of commuting and in-person meetings• Digitising core operations, from client onboarding to investor documents, to reduce paper use and physical waste• Prioritising low-carbon suppliers, ensuring that partnerships are aligned with the firm’s environmental objectivesMoreover, the company continues to monitor, review and upgrade its operations to drive long-term environmental and operational resilience.With traditional asset classes experiencing turbulence, from falling interest rates and shrinking ISA returns to the declining appeal of buy-to-let, many investors are seeking alternatives that combine capital appreciation with real-world impact.Westbrooke Associates has responded to this demand with new partnerships and offerings, including its Life Tenancy Investment product. This proven model is gaining fresh momentum among informed investors, delivering value without volatility.While ESG claims have become fashionable across the corporate landscape, Westbrooke Associates continues to prove its values through measurable action.For media enquiries, please contact:

