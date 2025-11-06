D’Art Transforms STUDDS Retail Identity With Immersive Store Experience

STUDDS Retail Identity With Immersive Store Experience STUDDS Retail Identity With Immersive Store Experience STUDDS Retail Identity With Immersive Store Experience STUDDS Retail Identity With Immersive Store Experience Silver A’ Design Award in 2020

D’Art Private Limited partnered with STUDDS to refine its retail stores with phygital innovation, sensory design, and immersive storytelling across India.

At D’Art, we believe in designing experiences and not just spaces. This is why we made sure that every STUDDS store reflects emotion, innovation, and the timeless spirit of riders.” — Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are all in the middle of retail highs and lows, where physical retail is often challenged by its digital counterpart. In this scenario, one of the leading helmet manufacturers in the world, STUDDS, decided to undergo a strategic retail transformation and hence completely revolutionized its brand story in order to meet the demand and expectations of modern customers.STUDDS completely refused to settle for less. As a result, it decided to revamp its shoppers’ overall retail experience by offering a memorable brand journey. To accomplish this, the brand joined hands with D'Art, a renowned retail marketing and branding agency.The design firm significantly contributed to STUDDS’ one of a kind retail transformation in India by executing an immersive brand identity design . Apart from finalizing and delivering more than 100 retail touchpoints of the respective brand, D’Art also developed STUDDS’ first ever phygital store where the interiors are infused with sensory design, and futuristic technology is blended with practical functionality. In fact, the agency was awarded with the Silver A’ Design Award in 2020 for their respective work.The pilot project began in the foothills of Dehradun and covered all major cities and states within the geographical boundaries of India. The refreshed stores of the helmet manufacturing company clearly represent a shift from simply presenting the product to moving towards a whole new engagement driven by a fusion of legacy and modern store design Creating Meaningful Retail Experiences Through Purposeful Visual Merchandising!The visual displays created and executed in redesigned STUDDS stores move beyond just eye-catching aesthetics. Instead, they actually serve a deeper purpose. The fixtures, displays, signage, and other visual components were executed in a manner that significantly influenced consumer behaviour, maintained the brand's legacy, and immersed guests in a setting that accurately reflects STUDDS' philosophy and objectives.Instead of just stocking up a store with a variety of helmets and accessories based on their purposes, D'Art created a store that follows a decorative line of themes and colours throughout altitudes that perfectly portray the evolution of motorcycle culture. Both the floor and the rack form scenes that express mini stories about speed, protection, and design. The branding agency utilized this technique as they aimed at engaging customers in an immersive journey through a tailored brand narrative, rather than a passive browsing experience.D'Art has completely transformed the way customers perceive helmet retail by using this storytelling strategy through display! The purchase of a helmet is no longer a utilitarian transaction. Instead, it is now presented as well as viewed as a lifestyle decision that is further reinforced by sensory triggers present inside the helmet showroom.Guiding the Customer Journey Through Strategic Retail Fixtures!The retail fixtures executed in the new STUDDS' stores tell a completely different story. They are not just passive devices. Instead, the established fittings are intended in a way that performs in an extra ordinary manner when the consumer is present! Every unit, irrespective of whether we talk about a modular exhibit or a display wall, is meant to make the presented product more visible, appealing, and movable.From floating racks to angle-adjusted merchandising retail displays, fixtures are designed in a way that mimics the shoppers’ movement and softly encourages discovery without evident instructions. In addition, the agency created a neutral stage within the store by opting for immersive materials, including brushed metal, smoked glass, and laminate wood. This did not just increase the store’s lifespan but also allowed the available products to stand out.Discussing the underlying philosophy, Sameer Khosla, Global Design Director at D’Art, noted, “Fixtures are no longer silent observers. Each STUDDS display was a strategic part of the brand identity design and hence, envisioned to evoke something meaningful — the assurance of safety, the thrill of speed, the weight of legacy. We design experiences that do the talking, selling without selling.”Reimagining The Point of Sale Into A Place for Interaction And Not Just Transactions!The freshly designed and executed stores feature a unique point of sale (POS) space that serves as an immersive touchpoint rather than a traditional checkout station. With touch screen displays, dynamic inventory screens, and virtual product demos, the POS experience kept the customers engaged while encouraging them to make purchasing decisions.D'Art's decision to reinvent the point of sales resulted in positive outcomes. It allowed the retailers to effectively manage their inventory and keep a constant track of customer preferences. Also, the gathered data can further be utilized by STUDDS for future improvements, including product creation and personalization.Designing Engagement By Integrating Innovation, Safety, and ExperienceThe retail experience begins long before the customer goes inside. This is what D'Art strongly believes and excels at. As a result, the agency heavily focused on developing a robust facade for STUDDS’ stores. The shopfronts now are bold and crisp, with high contrast branding, lighted edge elements, and transparent panelling to showcase the store's dynamism.The use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the shopping experience is a highly innovative part of the makeover. Due to the implementation of an AR zone that features more than 1000 helmet designs, customers were enabled to virtually try on as many helmets as possible without touching a single one in the store.Also, by collaborating with D’Art, STUDDS was able to differentiate itself from other helmet brands in the market and be the first in the segment to produce an innovative helmet sanitisation machine that sanitises both the customers and the trial helmets, leaving them germ-free after each usage. This technique clearly highlights the helmet brand's dedication to preserving pristine hygiene and customer safety. In addition, it also allowed the visitors to get and leave with a positive perception of the brand.Looking Ahead: A Renewed Legacy!D'Art's experiment in experiential retail design for STUDDS has grown into a nationwide revolution. It is not just a retail makeover but a project that clearly demonstrates that innovation in retail is as much about effective customer experience design as it is about establishing a flexible and responsive operational environment for consumers.

STUDDS’ 1st Ever Phygital Store, Design and Execution By D’Art, Retail Marketing & Branding Agency

