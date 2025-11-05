State Secretary Grašič at the 14th EUSDR foreign ministers' meeting

SLOVENIA, November 5 - State Secretary Grašič emphasized the geostrategic importance of the enlargement process in promoting peace, stability and better prospects for the region: "Past experience has shown that EU membership helps to overcome regional conflicts, promote peace and stability, and thus strengthen regional cooperation and development, as well as accelerate institutional and economic reforms." She also highlighted the exceptional relevance of the EUSDR and other macro-regional strategies in supporting and advancing the EU enlargement process. "Enlargement must remain a priority in the future. Cooperation within the EUSDR enables us to build trust, connect and find solutions to challenges that extend beyond national borders," she added.

On the sidelines, State Secretary Neva Grašič also met with Amer Kapetanović, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council.

Next year, Bulgaria will chair the EUSDR meeting.