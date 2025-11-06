Prime Minister Golob: "Slovenia's public healthcare system is based on solidarity"

SLOVENIA, November 6 - In his opening address, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of these two national milestones, which have enabled the development of hospital care in Slovenia. "The history of UMCL is woven from threads of numerous scientific achievements, countless lives saved and endless moments of courage and compassion. Many of us enter through the doors of the UMCL with pain, problems, fear and sadness. Yet behind those doors, we find a place of hope, trust, and faith in life and the future," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the University Medical Centre Ljubljana is the heart of the public healthcare system in the Republic of Slovenia. "Here, new approaches are pioneered, and the most advanced diagnostic and treatment methods are developed and applied. This is the crossroads of ideas, where experience and knowledge from hospitals and health centres across Slovenia come together," he said.

He went on to point out that many of doctors now working throughout the country were educated at UMCL. “Knowledge does not stop at the borders of our country. We have many outstanding medical experts who are valued collaborators at leading clinics and institutes around the world. They are not only ambassadors of Slovenian science and expertise, but also of our values and culture," said Prime Minister Golob.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the demanding nature of the work at UMCL, from long on-call shifts to coping with the loss of patients. "These lived experiences make you unique – they help you understand one another more deeply, offer each other stronger support and stay connected. It is through compassion and collegiality that you weave a bond that goes beyond professional collaboration and creates a true community of people," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the public healthcare network. "Slovenia's public healthcare system is based on solidarity. I believe this is its greatest strength. Preserving that solidarity, as well as ensuring the accessibility and quality of care, is our shared and greatest challenge," he said, adding that it is a challenge that never ends. “Only through dedicated and persistent work, through thoughtful investment in infrastructure, equipment and above all in the continuous development of the knowledge and skills of those who have always been – and will remain – the backbone of Slovenian healthcare will our public healthcare network, together with the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, continue to be a force that turns pain into hope," he emphasised.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Prime Minister thanked the employees of UMCL for their dedication and important role in society. "When something unexpected happens to me or someone close to me in the middle of the night, I know I can turn to you any time. I know I will be welcomed with open arms, with full dedication, and that I will receive the care I need. This is something we can find only – and solely – within the public healthcare system. That is why today I speak of gratitude – the gratitude I feel myself, that my family feels, that every patient feels – for you and your devoted work. We can only hope that this will continue to be the case. Congratulations on your anniversary! Be proud of your achievements and let us look to the future together with confidence," concluded Prime Minister Robert Golob.