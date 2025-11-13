2026 LIT Music Awards Launches for Early Bird Entries: A Global Platform for Music & Talent Recognition

2026 LIT Music Awards is Now Calling for Entries 2026 LIT Music Awards Statuette (LITO)

The 2026 LIT Music Awards is calling for entries, inviting musicians, composers, producers, performers, and music creators worldwide to showcase their talent.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the launch of the 2026 LIT Music Awards, inviting musicians, composers, producers, performers, and music creators worldwide to showcase their talent. As a premier international music awards, the program honors achievements across all areas of music — from independent artists to record label productions — highlighting the diverse ways musicians continue to shape the global music industry.

2026 Key Categories

The competition covers the most influential areas of the music industry, with categories that celebrate outstanding music, song-writing, music albums, instrumentalists, music videos and many more. From original compositions and song-writing to albums, instrumental performances, and music videos, each category offers recognition to both artists and the professionals behind them.

Submission Deadlines

Entries are now open, with Early Bird submissions closing on December 17, 2025. The Final Entry Deadline is March 18, 2026, with winners officially announced on May 15, 2026. Musicians, producers, and industry professionals are encouraged to secure their submissions early to take advantage of reduced rates.

“The 2026 LIT Music Awards looks ahead to another season of groundbreaking music that transcends global boundaries,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the IAA. “We aim to celebrate works that capture the true diversity of today’s music — from independent projects to full-scale productions — recognizing authentic talent across all genres.”

For details on categories, submission guidelines, and deadlines, visit https://litmusicawards.com/.

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international competition dedicated to celebrating excellence across all genres of music. From songwriting and albums to instrumental performances, music videos, and industry marketing, the program provides a global stage for artists and professionals. By recognizing both established and emerging musicians, the awards champion creativity, innovation, and influence within the worldwide music community.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

