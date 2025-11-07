Performance Elastomers Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends - 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Performance Elastomers Market Worth?

In the past few years, the performance elastomers market has experienced significant growth. It is projected to expand from $16.96 billion in 2024 to $18.55 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors such as increasing demand from the automotive and transportation industry, growth in infrastructure and construction, advancements in the field of material science, expansion of manufacturing and industries, and applications in the oil and gas industry have contributed to the growth in the historic period.

The market size for performance elastomers is predicted to witness swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $27.88 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to the use of sustainable and eco-friendly elastomers, the rising demand for electric vehicles, the incorporation of elastomers in medical apparatus, 3D printing utilizing elastomeric substances, and infrastructure growth in evolving markets. Key tendencies during the forecast timeline comprise of bio-based and recyclable elastomers, hyperplastic substances for various applications, intelligent elastomers for IoT gadgets, nanomaterial-boosted elastomers, and environmentally friendly construction materials comprising elastomers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Performance Elastomers Market?

The performance elastomers market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand in the automotive and transportation sector. A consistent global economic growth has led to a rise in living standards, thus enhancing purchasing power. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led people to prefer modes of transportation that supported social distancing, thereby promoting the growth of the automotive sector. In addition to this, the rise in fuel prices has also skyrocketed the adoption of EV vehicles aiming at cost-efficiency. This increased automotive demand has triggered a spike in the utilization of performance elastomers, as they are lightweight and offer expansive design flexibility for both internal and external car components. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association in Belgium reported in May 2023, that the global production of motor vehicles in 2022 hit 85.4 million units, a significant 5.7% increase compared to 2021. Also, Brand Finance plc, a UK-based brand valuation firm, stated in February 2022, that the automobile sector witnessed approximately 78 million unit sales in 2022, reflecting a substantial 10% increase. Consequently, the surge in vehicle output has amplified the usage of performance elastomers, thereby propelling the performance elastomers market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Performance Elastomers Market?

Major players in the Performance Elastomers include:

• Du Pont de Nemours

• Arlanxeo

• Zeon Chemicals LP

• Solvay S.A

• Dow Corning Corporation

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

• LANXESS AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Covestro AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Performance Elastomers Sector?

The trend of constructing high-performance elastomers that are environmentally respectful is increasingly notable in the performance elastomer market. This surge is attributed to growing ecological awareness, giving rise to a demand for green elastomer products within the market. These sustainable, bio-based elastomer products are pivotal in meeting these green goals. Many businesses within the performance elastomers industry are creating safe, ecologically-sound elastomers to solidify their market standing. A case in point is Dow, a chemical and plastics corporation based in the US, which in May 2022, generated ENGAGE REN, a plant-based, high-performance polyolefin elastomer used for sustainable footwear. ENGAGE REN polyolefin elastomers (POEs), derived from renewable energy and plant-based feedstock like used cooking oil, are facilitating the footwear industry to curtail its carbon emissions whilst fabricating more environmentally friendly products maintaining the same superior quality. This includes light foams with identical hardness, enhanced abrasion resistance, and consistent polymers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Performance Elastomers Market Share?

The performance elastomersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Nitrile-Based Elastomers, Fluoroelastomer, Silicone Elastomers, Other Types

2) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Machinery, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-Use Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Nitrile-Based Elastomers: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR)

2) By Fluoroelastomer: Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM), Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM)

3) By Silicone Elastomers: Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV) Silicone, High-Temperature Vulcanizing (HTV) Silicone, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

4) By Other Types: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), Polyurethane Elastomers (PU), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Performance Elastomers Market?

In 2024, the Performance Elastomers market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which recorded the largest regional share. However, the highest growth rate during the forecast period is anticipated from North America. The report on performance elastomers market gives a detailed analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

