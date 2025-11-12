2026 TITAN Women in Business Awards — Recognizing Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Organizational Excellence

2026 TITAN Women In Business Awards Awards Call for Entries 2026 TITAN Women In Business Awards Statuettes (Platinum, Gold and Silver)

The TITAN Women in Business Awards launches 2026 competition to honor excellence in women leadership, entrepreneurship, and organizational achievement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Women in Business Awards officially launches its 2026 competition, continuing its mission to honor excellence in women leadership, entrepreneurship, and organizational achievement across global industries. The program invites entrepreneurs, executives, teams, and organizations worldwide to showcase their accomplishments and gain international recognition.

This year, the international business award introduces its official theme: “Women Leading Business Transformation.” The theme celebrates women leaders and organizations that are reshaping industries, driving business growth, and setting new global standards of success.

“Progressing into its fifth year, our expectations are to recognize women who are leading impactful transformation in business,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “We look forward to honoring entries that reflect decisive leadership, innovative strategies, and results that influence both organizations and industries worldwide.”

Global Business Participation

Each year, the TITAN Women in Business Awards attracts submissions from more than 30 countries, highlighting the influence and diversity of women across the global business landscape. From entrepreneurs building startups to executives leading multinational corporations, the competition celebrates leaders and organizations whose impact resonates on an international scale.

Eligibility and Important Deadlines

The 2026 TITAN Women in Business Awards is open to individuals, teams, and organizations across all business sectors, with eligible achievements dated after January 1, 2024. Entrants are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird Deadline on December 17, 2025, ahead of the Final Extension Deadline on March 18, 2026. Official winners will be announced on May 15, 2026, marking a new chapter of recognition for women driving transformation in business.

To learn more or submit an entry, visit https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/.

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women in Business Awards is an international awards program dedicated to celebrating excellence in women leadership, entrepreneurship, and organizational success. By honoring both individuals and organizations, the award highlights achievements that advance industries, strengthen careers, and set benchmarks for the global business community.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.