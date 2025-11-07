Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on extradition order for Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, confirms receipt of the official extradition order from the Kingdom of Eswatini for Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande.

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who are accused of the murders of South African musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello Motsoane, have withdrawn their appeal against extradition from the Kingdom of Eswatini to the Republic of South Africa.

Consequently, the Acting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini has granted the extradition order.

The Department has received confirmation that the pair will be brought back to South Africa on 11 November 2025 to stand trial on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

All logistical arrangements regarding their handover and collection will be coordinated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) through established diplomatic and law enforcement channels.

Further details regarding their court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal will be confirmed upon their arrival in South Africa.

