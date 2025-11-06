Travel Experts Reveal the Best Beaches in South-east Asia

Global travel all in one place South-east Asia’s Top Beach: Bang Bao Beach, Koh Kood, Thailand

Omio compares 50 beaches across ten countries—assessing price, quality and crowd levels.

DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the start of the Southeast Asia travel season, Omio, the booking platform for buses, flights, trains and ferries, analysed 50 beaches across ten countries, from headline names to hidden coves. The study reviewed hotel and flight prices, on-beach food and drink costs, crowd levels, and beach and water quality. With more travellers choosing to spend winter in the region, Omio’s travel experts set out to help them avoid overcrowded spots and unexpected costs.Omio’s first Southeast Asia edition of the index places Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia at the top for value – clean sands, low-budget options and generally moderate crowds. In practical terms, that means fresh coconuts for around US$1, and hotels averaging about US$76 per night. In short, the perfect ingredients for a relaxed winter by the sea.Certain hotspots are crowded and costly, the study shows. Singapore’s urban beaches and Padang Padang on Bali are among them. But with some flexibility, quieter, less crowded options are often just a bay or two away.South-east Asia’s Top Beaches. The ten best-value beaches for the 2025/26 season. For the full ranking of 50 beaches, see: omio.com/c/southeast-asias-top-beaches 1 | Bang Bao Beach, Koh Kood, Thailand | Hotel: $64 | Coconut: $1.30 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: Pristine2 | Pantai Tusan Bekenu, Borneo, Malaysia | Hotel: $64 | Coconut: $1.40 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: Pristine3 | Iboih Beach, Pulau Weh, Indonesia | Hotel: $48 | Coconut: $1.10 | Crowds: Busy | Quality: Good4 | Nongsa Beach, Batam, Indonesia | Hotel: $47 | Coconut: $1.20 | Crowds: Busy | Quality: Good5 | Tanjung Tinggi Beach, Belitung, Indonesia | Hotel: $70 | Coconut: $1.10 | Crowds: Packed | Quality: Pristine6 | Teluk Keke, Perhentian, Malaysia | Hotel: $64 | Coconut: $1.40 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: Good7 | Doc Let Beach, Nha Trang, Vietnam | Hotel: $63 | Coconut: $1.30 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: Good8 | Teluk Dalam Besar, Redang Island, Malaysia | Hotel: $79 | Coconut: $1.60 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: Pristine9 | Pantai Batu Buruk, Terengganu, Malaysia | Hotel: $42 | Coconut: $1.60 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: Good10 | Blue Lagoon, Luzon, Philippines | Hotel: $33 | Coconut: $1.20 | Crowds: Chilled | Quality: GoodSkip Pattaya for Koh Kood to Escape the CrowdsThis season, Bang Bao Beach on Koh Kood in eastern Thailand stands out as a highlight—and the region’s top-ranked beach: fine sand, clear water and room to breathe, worlds away from Pattaya's bustle. Thanks to Bangkok’s hub status, access is straightforward, making Koh Kood an easy add-on to Thailand itineraries.Over on Koh Phangan, one of Thailand’s most popular islands, prices remain appealing—especially around Haad Rin—but travellers should expect crowds, particularly during the Full Moon Parties.Malaysia shakes up the top tenFour of the top-ten places go to Malaysia — an under-the-radar sign that the country is challenging traditional go-to destinations like Thailand and Bali. Many stretches of coastline are still quiet, free from the crowds. Eating out tends to be pricier than in Thailand or Indonesia, but remains well below U.S. levels. Hotels keep budgets in check too: double rooms typically range from US$42-159 per night, with the lowest rates in Terengganu at the east coast.Singapore as gateway, Batam for the beachSingapore has become South-east Asia’s main gateway—modern and efficient, but expensive. Higher local incomes push prices above the regional average, which lowers the city’s placement in the index. Even so, Singapore remains a strong recommendation: the Indonesian island of Batam is just 45 minutes by ferry, and Nongsa Beach ranks 4th in this study. The combination is ideal for travellers who want an urban base with a few easy beach days.Little calm left on Bali’s shoresBali’s beaches sit in the index’s lower third, reflecting high visitor numbers and weaker ratings for cleanliness and atmosphere. The island remains attractive for travellers who do not mind the crowds, as everyday costs are still relatively low. For anyone seeking peace and quiet, though, the value drops away quickly.Three calm alternatives to the crowds- Bang Sak Beach (near Khao Lak, Thailand) offers wide, near-empty sand just north of the bustle—lined with palms and pines, relaxed and well-rated, with no clubs or rows of loungers and only a handful of simple beach cafés.- On the Calaguas Islands (Philippines), Mahabang Buhangin delivers pure Robinson Crusoe moments: endless white sand, crystal-clear water and no resorts, relaxed and top-rated for quality.- Teluk Keke (Perhentian Islands, Malaysia) pairs a living house reef right off the beach with dense greenery behind and a notably quiet feel, ideal for travellers who prefer to share nature and the underwater world with just a few others.This Omio study aims to highlight beach destinations that offer strong value with manageable crowd levels. This Omio study aims to highlight beach destinations that offer strong value with manageable crowd levels. Please visit the following website for further details on this study, including results and methodology: omio.com/c/southeast-asias-top-beaches 