Study shows: Only Half of U.S. Jobs Offer Health Insurance

Which health-related job perks are most common in the U.S.? Percentage of job listings offering health benefits across major U.S. cities.

New nationwide analysis uncovers the health perks Americans are most likely to find—and the gaps that still exist in workplace well-being.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide study by ConciergeMD , a private healthcare provider, analyzed more than 100,000 U.S. job listings across 20 cities and industries to uncover which benefits employers offer most—and where major gaps remain.With three in four Americans are willing to accept a lower salary for better healthcare [1], understanding the state of workplace benefits is more important than ever. The analysis finds that while traditional health insurance remains common, other forms of health-related support—such as mental health programs and preventive care—are still the exception rather than the rule.“Employee health doesn’t start in the clinic — it starts at work,” said Dr. Neal Kumar, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of ConciergeMD. “Our analysis shows that while most U.S. companies offer medical insurance, few invest in broader wellbeing. Flexibility, mental health support, and preventive care are just as critical to long-term health as traditional benefits. Our Corporate Wellness Program helps companies close this gap through executive physicals, personalized assessments, and on-site wellness initiatives.”Mental Health, Preventive Care, and Fitness Benefits Are ScarceOut of all job listings analyzed, 49% include employer-sponsored health benefits, with health insurance—covering medical, dental, and vision services—being the most common offering. This is especially significant given that an estimated 20 million Americans currently struggle with medical debt, highlighting the critical role employer-sponsored coverage plays in protecting employees from financial hardship [3].Among listings that include any health-related perks, only 18% provide mental health support, such as Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), therapy, or counseling. Preventive care initiatives—including annual physicals, wellness screenings, and vaccinations—appear in just 9% of these listings, while fitness incentives to promote a healthy, active lifestyle, such as gym memberships, nutrition programs, stress management workshops, mindfulness sessions, or fitness challenges, are the least common.Atlanta Leads the Nation in Job Listings Offering Health BenefitsThe data reveals a pronounced regional gap in health-related workplace benefits—highlighting opportunities for employers to strengthen support where it’s needed most.Atlanta leads all major U.S. cities, with 65% of job listings offering employer-sponsored health coverage, well above the national average of 49%.Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Houston follow closely, with roughly 55% of listings including some form of health benefit.By contrast, coastal hubs like New York City (41%) and Los Angeles (39%) sit near the bottom, underscoring a clear divide between the Southeast and the nation’s largest metropolitan labor markets when it comes to employee health support.Beyond Health: Broader Gaps in Employee SupportWhile the study centers on health-related benefits, the broader findings reveal additional gaps in workplace well-being. Financial perks remain the most common incentive, appearing in 58% of U.S. job listings. By contrast, flexibility (16%) and family support (14%)—including remote work options, parental leave, and childcare assistance—remain limited, suggesting that while employers recognize the importance of financial security, holistic well-being is still an afterthought.Sources:[1] BenefitsPRO: Employees prioritize better health benefits over higher salary, survey finds[2] Congress.gov: Distribution of Retirement Account Balances: Analysis of the 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances[3] Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker: The burden of medical debt in the United StatesMethodology: The analysis contains more than 100,000 job postings from popular job portals across 20 major U.S. cities. Employee perks were categorized into seven distinct areas, with most postings offering perks from multiple categories. Cities were selected based on population size and geographic diversity to ensure a representative snapshot of the U.S. workforce. The study spans over 20 industries and includes a breakdown by company size to reveal sector-specific and organizational differences in benefit offerings.More information about the study, including a full list of sources, can be found at: https://conciergemdla.com/what-100000-job-listings-reveal-about-todays-employee-benefits/ About ConciergeMD: ConciergeMD is on a mission to make better health more convenient for all. Founded by Dr. Abe Malkin and Dr. Neal Kumar, both MD/MBAs from Tufts University School of Medicine, ConciergeMD delivers next-generation care that blends clinical excellence with flexibility. One founder is a board-certified family medicine physician, the other a board-certified dermatologist, bringing together deep expertise in both general and specialized care. Whether you're optimizing your longevity, seeking primary care at home or on the go, or facing an urgent health concern, ConciergeMD delivers personalized in-home and virtual medical services nationwide. Services include comprehensive health assessments, house calls, and round-the-clock virtual visits, all designed to support your health and lifespan. Learn more at www.conciergemdla.com

