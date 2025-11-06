Korean Tech Firm Histranger Draws Investor Interest at International Content Forum

The Korean tech innovator's Emotion AI solution that turns biosignals into actionable insights, earns high praise and immediate meeting requests from investors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent validation from industry giants WIIP and CAA, Korean tech innovator Histranger achieved a resounding success with its investor pitch at the International Content Investment Forum, a centerpiece of the U-KNOCK in USA program. The company’s presentation of its Emotion AI solution, 'Insight Flow,' generated significant interest, leading to multiple follow-up meetings being immediately scheduled with venture capitalists and strategic partners.

The event, held in the heart of Hollywood, featured a prestigious lineup of K-content leaders. Histranger shared the stage with keynote speakers such as CEO of MOFAC STUDIOS (KINGS OF KINGS), and a key producer from global entertainment titan CJ ENM. The forum also included sessions with Hue Park, the Tony Award-winning creator of the musical "Maybe Happy Ending", and CBO of The Pinkfong Company, the force behind the global phenomenon "Baby Shark".

Histranger was selected as one of only five companies for the "Vanguard of K-content" pitching session, a segment dedicated to tech-driven innovations. The company’s presentation powerfully demonstrated how 'Insight Flow' can de-risk the creative process and enhance storytelling by providing data-driven analyzing of audience emotion.

"The reception was phenomenal and confirms what we learned this week: we are not just pitching an idea; we are offering a market-ready solution that Hollywood is actively seeking," said Cammie KIM, CSO of Histranger. "To present on such a prestigious stage and receive immediate, actionable interest is a powerful validation of our technology and our vision. We are thrilled to move these conversations forward."

The Histranger team is now preparing for a packed schedule of one-on-one meetings over the next two days, aiming to convert the excitement from their pitch into concrete partnerships and investments.

About Histranger

Histranger is a technology company dedicated to innovating the content creation industry. Its flagship product, Insight Flow, is a proprietary Emotion AI solution that analyzes scripts and video data to predict audience emotional engagement, providing creators with data-driven insights to craft more compelling and successful content.

Media Contact

HISTRANGER, Inc.

📩 Cammie Kim, CSO — cammie@hi-str.com

🌐 https://insightflow-ai.com

📍 1401, 40, Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

💼 https://www.linkedin.com/in/Cammie-kim/

📩 D.K. Kim, CEO — dk@hi-str.com

🌐 https://insightflow-ai.com

📍 1401, 40, Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

💼 https://www.linkedin.com/in/j100dkkim/

