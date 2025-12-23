CBP officers seize 2 weapons, 9 magazines, and 1,389 rounds of ammunition at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Del Rio Port of Entry seized a significant quantity of weapons, magazines, and rounds of ammunition.

"Every weapon and round of ammunition seized represents a potential threat neutralized,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “As this seizure illustrates, we will continue to leverage every resource to deter and disrupt illegal activities that threaten public safety."

Arrayed on a table are two weapons, nine magazines, one gun sight and 1,389 rounds of ammunition seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

On Dec. 21, CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 2016 Chevrolet passenger van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered two weapons, nine magazines, 1,389 rounds of ammunition, and one gun sight hidden within commodities inside the vehicle.

The weapons, ammunition, magazines, and gun sight were seized by CBP OFO officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

