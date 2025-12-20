San Diego Sector Border Patrol seizes over 184 pounds of narcotics over two-week period: Coke, meth, heroin, and fentanyl prevented from reaching communities

SAN DIEGO — Over the past two weeks, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector seized over 184 pounds of narcotics in multiple events along the interstates of Southern California within a two-week period. These enforcement actions underscore the agency’s commitment to protecting American communities from the threat of illicit narcotics.

On Dec. 4, agents from the San Clemente Station stopped a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 5. A search of the trunk uncovered five packages of fentanyl totaling 12.24 pounds, with an estimated street value of $47,175. The driver, a lawful permanent resident, and the narcotics were presented for prosecution. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

On Dec. 10, San Diego Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Clemente Station seized a mixed load of fentanyl and heroin.

In a separate event the same day, agents from the Newton-Azrak Station in Murrieta conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 15 North and discovered 60 packages of suspected narcotics. Two of these contained fentanyl, weighing 4.74 pounds total, with an estimated street value of $18,275. The remaining packages contained 19.18 pounds of cocaine and 51.27 pounds of methamphetamine. The driver, a Mexican citizen, and the narcotics were presented for prosecution. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

On Dec. 10, agents from the San Clemente Station discovered 43 packages of narcotics inside a vehicle traveling north on I-5. Nineteen of the packages tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 25.79 pounds and an estimated value of $99,450. The remaining 24 packages contained 31.19 pounds of heroin. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

On Dec. 11, agents from the San Clemente Station prevented another major drug smuggling attempt on northbound I-5. A vehicle search uncovered 10 packages of fentanyl weighing 23.48 pounds, with an estimated street value of $90,525. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office Border Crime Suppression Team, with state charges pending.

Finally, on Dec. 16, agents from the San Clemente Station conducted a vehicle stop along I-5 North. A search under the front seats uncovered seven packages of fentanyl weighing 16.75 pounds, with an estimated street value of $64,600. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the DEA for prosecution. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

“The significant quantity of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics that our agents have seized in the past two weeks represents millions of lethal doses,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “Whether it is shutting down human traffickers or preventing deadly drugs from entering our country, border security saves lives.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.