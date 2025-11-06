CTG Sanya Treasure by Porto Folio Architects Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

CTG Sanya Treasure by Porto Folio Architects

Innovative Multifamily Residential Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced CTG Sanya Treasure by Porto Folio Architects as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the multifamily residential project, positioning it as a standout within the competitive architecture industry.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like CTG Sanya Treasure, the award showcases the latest trends, advancements, and best practices in architectural design. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also serves as inspiration for architects, designers, and developers worldwide, encouraging them to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their own projects.CTG Sanya Treasure is a multifamily residential community that seamlessly integrates tropical living with modern design. Set along the river in Haitang Bay, the project features 38 medium-rise towers immersed in a lush jungle landscape. The design fosters a harmonious blend between indoor and outdoor spaces, with wrap-around balconies encircling open floor plans that promote natural cross-ventilation and uninterrupted views. Careful master planning ensures essential connection to the surrounding commercial and cultural facilities, creating a cohesive and vibrant living experience.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for CTG Sanya Treasure serves as a testament to Porto Folio Architects' commitment to excellence and innovation in architectural design. This achievement is expected to inspire the firm's future projects, setting a new benchmark for multifamily residential developments. As the industry continues to evolve, the design principles and innovations showcased in CTG Sanya Treasure have the potential to influence and shape the future of architecture, contributing to the creation of more sustainable, livable, and aesthetically captivating communities.CTG Sanya Treasure was designed by the talented team at Porto Folio Architects, including Peter Roper, Sun Minhui, Mia Gao, and Zhang Lei. Their collective expertise and dedication to the project have resulted in a remarkable achievement that showcases the firm's capabilities and vision.Interested parties may learn more about CTG Sanya Treasure and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that not only exhibit aesthetic appeal but also demonstrate exceptional functionality, reflecting the designer's profound expertise and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to elevating industry standards and advancing architectural practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Winning designs often incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life within the built environment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly respected architectural design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands from the architecture and design industries. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an esteemed jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The competition, now in its 17th year, is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenarchitectureawards.com

