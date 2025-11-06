Teru Sushi by Norihiko Terai Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Teru Sushi

Innovative Restaurant Design by Norihiko Terai Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced Teru Sushi by Norihiko Terai as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Teru Sushi's innovative design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that aligns with the award's rigorous standards.Teru Sushi's award-winning design showcases the relevance of creating immersive dining experiences that blend traditional elements with modern sensibilities. By pushing the boundaries of conventional restaurant design, Teru Sushi demonstrates the potential for interior spaces to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction. This recognition underscores the importance of innovative design in shaping the future of the hospitality industry.Teru Sushi stands out for its theatrical approach to dining, transforming the restaurant into an entertainment space. The design features a tea ceremony-inspired entrance that heightens anticipation, leading patrons to a dramatic circular counter. The dark, intimate space harmoniously blends traditional materials like earthen walls and ceramic tiles with modern design elements, creating a unique sensory experience that complements the artisanal cuisine.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Norihiko Terai's commitment to pushing the boundaries of restaurant design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize immersive experiences and the seamless integration of tradition and innovation. As Teru Sushi sets a new standard for theatrical dining, it has the potential to influence wider trends within the interior design and hospitality industries.Team MembersTeru Sushi was designed by Norihiko Terai, the interior designer behind this innovative concept. Terai's expertise in crafting immersive spaces was instrumental in bringing the theatrical dining experience to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Norihiko TeraiNorihiko Terai is an acclaimed interior designer based in Japan. With a focus on creating optimal environments tailored to each client's unique needs, Terai's work spans a diverse range of projects, including commercial spaces, residential designs, offices, and hotels. Terai's approach prioritizes the clear reflection of the client's vision, values, and culture in every design.About VRILLO Co., Ltd.VRILLO Co., Ltd. is an architectural design and construction firm based in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. The company specializes in store design and construction, residential design and construction, and condominium renovations. VRILLO Co., Ltd. is committed to providing spaces that balance aesthetic appeal with functional design, offering integrated services from design to construction to ensure consistent quality.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process and pre-established evaluation criteria ensure that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of design excellence in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. By participating in this rigorous competition, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldeninteriorsawards.com

