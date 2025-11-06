Wulin Star by ZPDI Design Team Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Wulin Star

ZPDI Design Team's Wulin Star Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Wulin Star, a remarkable exhibition hall designed by ZPDI Design Team , as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional design prowess and innovation demonstrated by ZPDI Design Team in the competitive field of interior design.Wulin Star's Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to its relevance and impact within the interior design industry. The design's innovative use of space, sustainable practices, and seamless integration of historical elements with modern functionality align with current trends and needs, setting a new standard for the adaptive reuse of industrial heritage sites.Wulin Star showcases a masterful blend of old and new, preserving the original spatial appearance and details of the historical factory building while incorporating cutting-edge industrial style devices. The design team's meticulous approach to reorganizing intricate pipelines, customized mechanical devices, and the building's unique spatial characteristics has transformed the idle space into a dynamic, storytelling medium that celebrates the intersection of history and the future.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Design Awards is expected to inspire ZPDI Design Team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award serves as a motivator for the team to maintain their commitment to excellence, sustainability, and cultural preservation in future projects.Wulin Star was brought to life by the talented team at ZPDI Design Team, including Principal Architects Jinxia Li, Ruoxin Li, Yinping Yao, Luyan Xu, Liwei Zhu, Hui Liu, Zening Chen, Chaonan Cheng, Qifeng Hu, Zhen Xu, Yingchun Jiang, Qinrong Lv, Guoping Zhou, Yunyang Ni, Gaofeng Wang, and Jiong Li, as well as Lead Civil Engineer Wenzhe Lu.Interested parties may learn more about Wulin Star and its innovative design at:About ZPDI Design TeamZPDI Design Team is a comprehensive planning and design research institution based in China, holding Class A qualifications in various fields such as urban and rural planning, architectural engineering design, landscape design, and engineering consulting. With a strong presence in Zhejiang Province, ZPDI Design Team's portfolio also spans over 20 provinces and regions across China, as well as international markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.About ZpdiZpdi is a leading Chinese design firm known for its expertise in urban planning, architectural design, and engineering consulting. With a focus on sustainable and innovative solutions, Zpdi has successfully undertaken numerous projects within Zhejiang Province and across more than 20 regions in China. The company has also expanded its reach to international markets, delivering high-quality design services to clients in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their creative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color schemes, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, and overall aesthetic appeal. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

