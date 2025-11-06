Delmar by NG Kutahya Ceramic Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Building Materials and Construction Components

Delmar

NG Kutahya Ceramic's Delmar Porcelain Tile Recognized for Excellence in Building Materials and Construction Components Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious award in the field of building components design, has announced Delmar by NG Kutahya Ceramic as the Silver Winner in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Delmar's innovative design within the building components industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that aligns with the highest standards of design excellence.Delmar's recognition in the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award is relevant not only to NG Kutahya Ceramic but also to the broader building components industry and its customers. The design's alignment with current trends in biophilic design and its emphasis on sustainability and wellness reflect the evolving priorities of the industry. By incorporating natural elements and organic forms, Delmar offers practical benefits for users, such as improved mental well-being and a sense of connection to nature, while advancing industry practices in sustainable design.Delmar stands out in the market through its unique fusion of aesthetic appeal and functionality. Inspired by the intricate coral formations of Maragogi, the design captures the organic beauty of nature in an elegant, marble-like form. The vibrant patterns and colors evoke a sense of tranquility, seamlessly integrating the calming effects of natural elements into interior spaces. Crafted from premium porcelain materials, Delmar offers exceptional durability, withstanding the demands of high-traffic areas and environments exposed to moisture without compromising its stunning appearance.The recognition bestowed upon Delmar by the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation within NG Kutahya Ceramic. This achievement validates the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and inspires the team to continue exploring new avenues for integrating biophilic principles and sustainable practices into their products. By setting a high standard of excellence, Delmar paves the way for NG Kutahya Ceramic to further influence industry trends and contribute to the creation of healthier, more serene built environments.Delmar was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of the Kutahya Ceramic Design Team, whose expertise and dedication were instrumental in creating this award-winning design. NG Kutahya Ceramic, as the brand behind Delmar, played a crucial role in guiding the project's direction and ensuring its successful realization.Interested parties may learn more at:About NG Kutahya CeramicFounded in 1989 under the leadership of Nafi Gural, NG Kutahya Seramik is one of Turkey's leading companies in the ceramic industry, known for its innovative and environmentally friendly approach. With state-of-the-art production facilities and a commitment to Industry 4.0 infrastructure, the company pioneers architectural solutions by offering products as large as 160 x 320 cm. NG Kutahya Seramik's daily production capacity of 90 thousand square meters enables it to meet both domestic and international demands while striving to become a global leader through the development of innovative products that exceed customer expectations. The company's focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability drives its growth in the global market, as it aims to strengthen its position in the sector through reliability and an aesthetic approach.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of excellence and innovation within the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices. The selection process involves a rigorous blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding and impactful designs are honored. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity in their work, ultimately benefiting and pushing the boundaries of design in the building materials and construction components sector.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition welcomes entries from leading professionals, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain well-deserved recognition. Through a blind peer-review process conducted by an influential jury panel of experts, the A' Design Award celebrates groundbreaking achievements and inspires future trends in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardbest.com

