Measles cases approach 1,700 in U.S. 

There have been 1,681 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. so far this year, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Cases have been reported by 42 states and jurisdictions, and 12% of cases have been hospitalized. There have been 44 reported outbreaks, and 87% of all cases are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 92% of all confirmed cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”

