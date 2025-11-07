2025 LIT Music Awards Season 2 Winners Announced: Honoring Global Excellence in Music

2025 LIT Music Awards: Season 2 Full Results Announced 2025 LIT Music Awards: Season 2 - LIT of the Year (Muggle by MTAP Studio & Zoe Peng)

The 2025 LIT Music Awards officially reveals the global winners of its Season 2 competition.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 LIT Music Awards officially reveals the global winners of its Season 2 competition, celebrating remarkable achievements across songwriting, vocal and instrumental performance, music production, and music video presentation. This season’s competition received hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, highlighting talents from independent musicians to major record labels. The results recognize the musicians, producers, and creative teams whose work has demonstrated quality, skill, and impact across diverse genres, reflecting music’s universal influence as both an art form and a cultural force.

2025 LIT of the Year: Season 2

Muggle by MTAP Studio & Zoe Peng, China

The LIT of the Year title, the highest recognition of the competition, was awarded to Muggle by MTAP Studio & Zoe Peng. This outstanding accomplishment not only highlights their expressive strength in a year of intense competition, but also further amplifies the global resonance of their award-winning music, inspiring countless listeners and solidifying their influence across the globe.

2025 Category Winners of the Year & Featured Winners: Season 2

In addition to the LIT of the Year title, the Category Winners of the Year titles recognize the most accomplished across each available category. This list of winners include:

LIT Music of the Year – Ti Voglio by Matilde G, Singapore

LIT Music Video of the Year – When Crows Tick On Windows by Carach Angren, Netherlands

LIT Music Album of the Year – Mambo Mania by Orchestra Fuego Productions LLC, United States

LIT Instrumentalist of the Year – Romance In The Redwoods by Ed Bazel, United States

Visit the LIT Music Awards’ official website to explore the list of winners here: https://litmusicawards.com/

International Judging Panel

All entries were evaluated by a global panel of music industry professionals, producers, composers, and creative experts. Judging was based on innovation, originality, skill and techniques, impressions, and overall performance. This list of judges include: Nicki Kris (United States), Natalie Jean (United States), Sophia Agranovich (United States), Alla Stozhok (United States), Zhiyi Wang (United States), Asuka Uchida (United States), and more.

“This season’s winners have made their presence known in the music industry through this recognition, and their success paves the way as we open the 2026 competition for the next wave of talent!” Exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

2026 LIT Music Awards Calling for Early Bird Entries

This global music competition is officially open for submissions, inviting entries from musicians, producers, composers, performers, and music professionals worldwide. Early Bird submissions close on December 17, 2025, with submissions closing on March 18, 2026.

Winners will be announced on May 15, 2026, providing musicians and professionals with an international platform to showcase their work, build further recognition, while showcasing the best of their music with a global audience of industry voices.

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international competition celebrating excellence in all genres of music. Recognizing achievements in songwriting, instruments, performance, music industry marketing, and music video productions, the award provides a global platform for musicians to continue influencing the music community.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

