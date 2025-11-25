MEC Sipho Hlomuka demands immediate and uncompromising action as sexual assault allegations rock Zwelethu Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is outraged and sickened by the grave allegations of statutory rape involving educators at Zwelethu Secondary School in the uMlazi District. These allegations represent a complete collapse of moral integrity by individuals entrusted with the protection, development, and wellbeing of children.

These disturbing claims follow shortly after the National Portfolio Committee on Education’s urgent session on 11 November 2025, where the escalating crisis of sexual offences in schools was laid bare. The NCOP further condemned the shameful and dangerous trend of recycling sexual offenders—allowing predators to quietly reappear in new schools without accountability. The Department views this practice as a national disgrace that must end immediately.

The Department condemns—in absolute and unequivocal terms—any educator who abuses their authority to prey on children. Such conduct is unethical, immoral, and constitutes a criminal act of the highest severity. Any teacher who violates a child has no place in the teaching profession and must face the harshest legal consequences available under South African law.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka calls for calm from the public but maintains a firm and uncompromising stance: should these allegations be confirmed, every implicated individual will be removed without hesitation and handed directly to law-enforcement authorities. The MEC cautions communities, parents, and political formations against storming school premises, stressing that such actions obstruct investigations and compromise the learning environment.

These allegations arise at a critical time as learners are writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, including tomorrow’s Consumer Studies paper. The Department emphasises that learners must be protected from any form of trauma, chaos, or fear—especially during this decisive period of their academic journey.

Furthermore, the Department strongly condemns the conduct of the MKP political party for turning the school into a theatre for political grandstanding. Such behaviour in interfering with school matters are irresponsible, unprofessional, and unacceptable. Political formations are urged to refrain from exploiting this sensitive matter for cheap political point-scoring, particularly while investigations by law-enforcement agencies are underway.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education demands swift, fearless, and decisive action from all relevant authorities. The era of shielding, protecting, or quietly relocating offenders is over. Any individual who violates a learner will be exposed, removed, and prosecuted.

“The safety, dignity, and wellbeing of our learners are non-negotiable. The Department will not rest until every predator posing as a teacher is rooted out of the education system,” said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

