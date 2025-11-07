2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards: S2 Winners Announced - Celebrating Excellence in Leadership and Entrepreneurship

2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 TITAN Women In Business Awards Call for Entries

The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards announces the Season 2 winners, honoring women leadership, organizational success, and entrepreneurial innovation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, honoring remarkable achievements in women leadership, organizational success, and entrepreneurial innovation. This season’s winners represent professionals and companies whose work continues to drive transformation and progress in today’s competitive global business landscape.

Global Participation

This year, the competition attracted hundreds of entries from more than 35 countries, spanning industries such as technology, finance, real estate, marketing, healthcare, and beyond. From entrepreneurs building groundbreaking ventures to executives leading multinational corporations, the submissions reflect the diverse impact of women in business worldwide.

2025 Category Winners of the Year

Recognized as the program’s highest honors, the Category Winners of the Year exemplify the top standards of global business achievement. Among these winners are:

1. Outstanding Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Kelly Roach, Founder & CEO of Kelly Roach International (United States)

2. Outstanding Female Executive of the Year – Geralyn Ritter of Crowell Global Advisors (United States)

3. Outstanding Female in Information Technology of the Year – Lilith Matthews - Hulu & Star on Disney+ of The Walt Disney Company (United States)

4. Outstanding Female in Marketing of the Year – Axue Wei of Thg Films (China)

Featured Winners of Season 2

Beyond the Category Winners of the Year, the TITAN Women in Business Awards also highlights individuals and organizations whose strategies, leadership, and innovation have significantly influenced the global business community. Featured winners include: Sabrina Delliquadri (Oaceus), Olanda Sharp-Buckley (Dell Technologies), Emilie Sanders Lee (Just Global), Priya Taneja (DHR Global), Denise Iacona Stern (Let Mommy Sleep Franchising), Tycene Fritcher (Sightview), and many others.

For a complete list of winners, visit: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/winner.php.

Judging Process & International Jury Panel

Entries were evaluated by an international panel of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. Jurors included Belinda Jane Dolan (Australia), Lakshmi Sushma Daggubati (United States), Liliana Farinha (Portugal), Aeshna Kapoor (United States), and more. All submissions were assessed on impact, business growth, innovation, leadership, and organizational effectiveness, ensuring recognition for those who exemplify true business excellence.

“To all the proud TITANs, your recognition defines the influence you bring to your industries and communities,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Your achievements go beyond titles or milestones — they demonstrate what determined leadership and clear vision can accomplish. We are honored to celebrate the inspiration you provide to the global business world.”

2026 TITAN Women in Business Awards — Call for Entries

The 2026 TITAN Women in Business Awards is now open for entries, continuing its mission to honor global excellence in business leadership and achievements of women. Early Bird submissions close on December 17, 2025, with the Final Extension deadline on March 18, 2026. Winners will be officially announced on May 15, 2026.

For more details or to submit an entry, visit the website here: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/.

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women in Business Awards is an international business awards program recognizing excellence in leadership, organizational success, and professional achievement. Open to individuals and organizations worldwide, the award celebrates the strategies, initiatives, and accomplishments that strengthen industries and advance business leadership on a global scale.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

