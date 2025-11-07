Comprehensive Report on the Porous Ceramics Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Porous Ceramics Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the size of the porous ceramics market has seen rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $8.85 billion in 2024 to a sizable $9.79 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This robust growth in the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing demand for filtration and separation applications, the surge in the oil and gas industry, the widespread use of ceramics in aerospace and defense, applications in high-temperature and corrosive environments, and stringent regulatory standards for air and water quality.

The market size of porous ceramics is anticipated to experience a significant surge in the coming years, projecting a value of $15.31 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the utilization of sustainable and eco-friendly porous ceramic materials, bespoke ceramics catering to particular filtration needs, increased usage in renewable energy and fuel cell applications, an expansion in the automotive sector, and a substantial application in 5G infrastructure and sensors. Some of the major trends in the forecast period include the use of nanoporous ceramics for sophisticated filtration, regulatory adherence in the safety of ceramic materials, the employment of 3D printing and additive manufacturing in the ceramic industry, specialized ceramics for precision medicine, and the introduction of transparent and optically functional ceramics.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Porous Ceramics Market?

The growing need for medical devices is driving the expansion of the porous ceramic equipment market. When we talk about medical equipment, we're referring to apparatus used for various medical applications. Porous ceramics feature prominently in medical devices, used in procedures such as total hip replacement, dental implants and restorations, bone fillers, and scaffolds for tissue engineering. Consequently, a rise in demand for medical equipment directly boosts the need for porous ceramics. For instance, figures from the National Health Service, a UK-based governmental department, revealed in December 2022 that in the 2021/2022 period, X-rays topped the list with 21.8 million tests (a 30% increase), followed by ultrasounds at 10.1 million (a 23% increase), CT scans at 6.7 million (a 21% increase), and MRI scans at 3.8 million (a 28% increase). Increases were also noted in all other imaging modalities: fluoroscopy was up by 23%, nuclear medicine by 22%, SPECT by 39%, PET-CT scans by 20%, and medical photography by 11%. This underscores the fact that the escalating demand for medical devices within the health sector is fuelling the growth of the porous ceramic market.

Which Players Dominate The Porous Ceramics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Porous Ceramics include:

• Rauschert GmbH

• Noritake Co. Limited

• Selee Corporation

• CoorsTek Inc.

• Innovacera Advanced material Co. Ltd.

• Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co. Ltd.

• Morgan Advanced Materials plc

• Superior Technical Ceramics Corp.

• Toto Ltd.

• NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Porous Ceramics Market In The Globe?

Leading entities in the porous ceramics market are innovating technological solutions like the CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer to cater to the increasing need for sizable ceramic parts. The CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer, equipped with the novel LIS (Laser-Induced Slipcasting) technology, is a revolutionizing new 3D printer capable of manufacturing large ceramic parts with thick walls and full densities, utilizing both oxide and non-oxide ceramics. This equipment can smoothly handle dark ceramics such as silicon carbides. For example, in June 2022, Lithoz GmbH, a ceramic 3D printing developer from Austria, presented the CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer equipped with the new LIS (Laser-Induced Slipcasting) technology designed particularly for large ceramic parts at full densities. Furthermore, this printer offers a large building volume, high density and strength, diverse materials, and speedy printing capabilities.

Global Porous Ceramics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The porous ceramicsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Oxides Ceramics, Non-Oxides Ceramics

2) By Raw Material: Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Ferrite Ceramics, Aluminum Nitride, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Filtration, Insulation, High Purity Materials, Structural Components, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Oxides Ceramics: Alumina Ceramics, Zirconia Ceramics, Silica Ceramics, Titania Ceramics

2) By Non-Oxides Ceramics: Silicon Carbide Ceramics, Boron Carbide Ceramics, Nitrides Ceramics, Carbides Ceramics

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Porous Ceramics Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the porous ceramics market and is projected to be the market's most rapidly expanding region. The report on the porous ceramics market incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

