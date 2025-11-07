Technical Textiles Market Set to Reach $355.99 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Technical Textiles Market Through 2025?

The market for technical textiles has experienced significant expansion in recent times. An increase from $237.87 billion in 2024 to $253.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% is projected. This growth can be traced back to factors such as infrastructure development, environmental consciousness, industrial expansion, safety regulations, and demand from military and defense sectors.

The market size of technical textiles is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market is estimated to rise to $355.99 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the predicted period can be associated with factors such as the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, modernization of infrastructure, aerospace and defense applications, implementation of circular economy practices, and advancements in smart textiles. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period will include the application of nanotechnology in textiles, the utilization of 3D printing technology, the development of biodegradable technical textiles, digital printing, and the adoption of robotic manufacturing in the textile industry.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Technical Textiles Market?

The escalating needs for technical textiles in multiple end-user segments are projected to fuel market demand going forward. An upswing in purchasing medical clothing and a growing conscious about hygiene products are key factors stimulating the market. The surge in military spending coupled with increased domestic extremist movements and casualties are set to augment the demand for protective ballistic armors, subsequently leading to a spike in global demand for technical textiles. For example, Nikkei Asia, the top financial news outlet in Japan, reported that the Australian government has planned a defense budget for the fiscal year 2023 (from July 2023 to June 2024) amounting to 42.9 billion Australian dollars ($29 billion), or 6.3% of its total annual spending, up from the 5.9% portion projected in October of the previous year. Thus, the burgeoning demand from diverse end-use sectors is anticipated to propel the growth of the technical textiles market appreciably.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Technical Textiles Market?

Major players in the Technical Textiles include:

• Asahi Kasei Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Freudenberg & Co KG

• Low & Bonar Group plc.

• Huntsman Corporation.

• Toyobo Co Ltd.

• Milliken & Company

• SRF Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Technical Textiles Market?

The evolution of the technical textiles market is being continuously shaped and revolutionized by modern technological advancements and ongoing innovations. Biometric garments, now functionally interconnected, have morphed into connected textiles that gather data on respiratory system emissions. This provides a novel approach to evaluating a user's health and performance. For instance, Carrington Textiles from the UK, a renowned manufacturer and supplier of textiles, launched Spartan HT Flex Lite in March 2023. This product is a flexible and lightweight textile fabric specifically created for high-end applications. It is frequently used in the production of workwear, outdoor clothing, and several other types of garments demanding both durability and comfort.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Technical Textiles Market

The technical textilesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal

2) By Process: Woven, Knitted, Non-woven

3) By Application: Transport Textiles, Medical And Hygiene Textiles, Industrial Products And Components, Agriculture, Horticulture, And Fishing, Home Textiles, Clothing Components, Packaging And Containment

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Fiber: Cotton, Wool, Silk, Jute, Hemp, Other Natural Fibers

2) By Synthetic Polymer: Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Aramid, Other Synthetic Polymers

3) By Regenerated Fiber: Viscose, Lyocell, Modal, Acetate, Other Regenerated Fibers

4) By Mineral: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Asbestos, Other Mineral-Based Textiles

5) By Metal: Stainless Steel Fiber, Aluminum Fiber, Copper Fiber, Other Metal Fibers

Global Technical Textiles Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the technical textiles market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is anticipated to continue its growth as the fastest expanding region during the forecast period. The report on the technical textiles market covers several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

