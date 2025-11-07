The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Expected to grow to $120.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for probiotics food and cosmetics has seen quick expansion in the past few years. Its growth is expected to continue, rising from $67.33 billion in 2024 to an estimated $75.23 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This escalation during the historical period can be associated with the increasing demand for health and wellness related to digestion, the advancement of the health and nutrition industry, the widening scope of functional foods and supplements, progress in the development of probiotic strains, formulations, and crucial regulatory norms for the safety of food and cosmetics.

The market size for both probiotics food and cosmetics is slated to experience a swift rise in the immediate future, with projections expecting it to reach a staggering $120.03 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This predicted upward trend in the coming period can be primarily tied to the rise of specialized probiotic options for specific health requirements, growth in the realm of tailored nutrition and microbiome examination, advancements in the infusion of probiotics into skincare and cosmetic products, an upsurge in the adoption of immunity-enhancing products, and growing usage in the field of pet and animal health. The forecast period is also expected to showcase several significant trends, including probiotic safety and labeling adherence to regulations, the advent of smart and probiotic-enriched wearable devices for monitoring health, probiotic products that are both biodegradable and eco-friendly, bespoke probiotic suggestions, along with improved transparency and traceability in sourcing probiotics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market?

The probiotics foods and cosmetics market's growth is predicted to be driven by customer preference for products with established health benefits. Probiotics, which offer a range of health benefits such as enhanced immunity and modified metabolism, serve as functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, promoting a healthy lifestyle among consumers. Furthermore, recent studies have shown that giving probiotics to children significantly improves their gut microbiota balance, intestinal cell proliferation, and immune response. For instance, a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition in the U.S. in October 2023 revealed that 74% of American adults use dietary supplements, according to responses from 3,192 adults. Confidence in the quality of sports nutrition supplements among consumers rose by five percentage points to 66% in comparison to 2022, while faith in the weight management category climbed by four percentage points to 56% over the same timeframe. As a result, the growing consumer preference for products with verified health benefits is amplifying the probiotics foods and cosmetics market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market?

Major players in the Probiotics Food And Cosmetics include:

• Danone SA

• Yakult Honsha Co Ltd.

• Nestlé Alimentana SA

• Dansk Handels- og Industri Company

• Chr Hansen Holding A/S

• Probi AB

• BioGaia AB

• Kerry Group plc

• Lifeway Foods Inc.

• Lallemand Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market?

The probiotics food and cosmetics market is being moulded by product innovations. Companies are leveraging technology to introduce new and improved products with additional features to meet customer requirements. Nounós Creamery, an American food manufacturer, unveiled its 16-oz. probiotic-infused yogurt in a K3 sustainable cup by Greiner Packaging in March 2024. The yogurt is available in plain and vanilla bean flavors and is saturated with protein and probiotics like BB-12. It's produced from non-GMO, hormone-free ingredients. The K3 cup, with its combination of cardboard and plastic, cuts down on plastic use and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, its components can be easily separated for hassle-free recycling, resulting in clean recycled material.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Growth

The probiotics food and cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics

2) By Ingredients: Bacteria, Yeast

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacies/ Drugstores, Specialty stores, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Probiotics Food And Beverages: Yogurt, Fermented Milk, Kefir, Sauerkraut, Other Fermented Foods And Beverages

2) By Dietary Supplements: Capsules, Tablets, Gummies, Powders

3) By Cosmetics: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Oral Care Products

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the probiotics food and cosmetics market and is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth globally. The report on the probiotics food and cosmetics market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

