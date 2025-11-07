The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyphenols Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $4.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Polyphenols Market?

The market size for polyphenols has witnessed a swift expansion in the past few years. The size is projected to increase from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $2.74 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The surge observed in the historic phase can be traced back to the escalating demand for natural antioxidants and dietary supplements, the rise in food and beverage industries, the broadening scope of functional foods and nutraceuticals, the emergence of polyphenol-rich extracts, and amplified research on health benefits.

The polyphenols market is projected to encounter rapid expansion in the coming years, with an estimated worth of $4.86 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be related to the proliferation of personalized and specialized polyphenol supplements, an increase in plant-based and vegetarian diets, enhanced use in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and incorporation in anti-aging and beauty products, along with tailored polyphenol mixes for particular health requirements. Prominent trends expected during the forecast period involve the development of bioavailability-enhanced polyphenol solutions, adherence to regulatory norms in dietary polyphenol safety, the rise of plant-derived and vegan polyphenol alternatives, custom-made polyphenol suggestions, and strategic collaborations between polyphenols and medical research entities. There are also forecasts predicting beneficial symbiosis of polyphenols with other organic substances.

Download a free sample of the polyphenols market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7183&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Polyphenols Market?

The increasing understanding of the advantages of natural products over artificial drugs is playing a significant role in the expansion of the polyphenols market. The use of herbal medications and polyphenols, also known as nutraceuticals, is rapidly growing worldwide, with more people opting for these products to address various health issues within different national healthcare frameworks. Natural therapies have undoubtedly gained significant traction and public attention in both developing and developed nations in recent years. For example, the American Botanical Council, a US-based non-profit organization, reported in November 2022 that herbal supplement sales in the US increased by 9.7% in 2021, showing a noteworthy rise from the previous year. Hence, the swift rise in knowledge about herbal products is projected to escalate the demand for polyphenols in the coming years.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Polyphenols Market?

Major players in the Polyphenols include:

• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• Diana Naturals S.A.S. Unipersonelle

• Frutarom Industries Ltd.

• Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

• Naturex SA

• Indena S.p.A

• Ajinomoto Co Inc.

• Barry Callebaut AG

• Seppic Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Polyphenols Sector?

The surge in product launches is a significant trend being noticed in the polyphenols market. Numerous businesses that operate in the domain of polyphenols are cultivating new products via upcoming technologies to satisfy industry requirements and bolster their global market standing. For example, in July 2022, Genosa, a company based in Spain that specializes in manufacturing natural extracts derived from olive fruit that are rich in hydroxytyrosol, launched a new product that is enriched with phenols derived from olive fruit extract. The polyphenol content in Hytolive Infinity is regulated up to 25%, equivalent to roughly 1,000 parts per million (ppm). Owing to the absence of emulsifiers, additives or solvents, the firm's revamped process technology aids in the production of high-purity hydroxytyrosol which exhibits enhanced stability and adaptability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Polyphenols Market Report?

The polyphenolsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flavonoids, Phenolic Acids, Stilbenes, Lignans

2) By Source: Fruits, Vegetables, Whole Grains

3) By Application: Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Flavonoids: Flavonols, Flavones, Isoflavones, Flavanones, Anthocyanins

2) By Phenolic Acids: Benzoic Acid Derivatives, Cinnamic Acid Derivatives

3) By Stilbenes: Resveratrol, Pterostilbene

4) By Lignans: Secoisolariciresinol, Matairesinol

View the full polyphenols market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyphenols-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Polyphenols Market?

In 2024, the polyphenols market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, it is projected to be the region showing the quickest growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the polyphenols market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polyphenols Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polymerase Chain Reactions Devices Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymerase-chain-reactions-devices-reagents-and-uses-global-market-report

Waterbased Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Ethylene Propylene Epdm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-epdm-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.