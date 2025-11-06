Sirk Multimedia Partners with Bison to Ignite Creative Direction Ahead of Major Retail Expansion

The innovative Bison Airlighter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirk Multimedia, an Emmy© award-winning New York City–based creative agency known for brand storytelling and visual innovation, is proud to announce its creative partnership with The Bison Company, the makers of the innovative Bison Airlighter.As Bison prepares for a major retail push and a new era of brand growth, Sirk has been tapped to lead creative development across key content initiatives, including brand storytelling, digital marketing, photography, video production, and product visualization.“Bison doesn’t just make innovative products—it’s a lifestyle brand built around the connection people feel around a barbeques, campfires and fire pits,” said Marc Perez, Creative Director at Sirk. “Our team is thrilled to help shape that story through bold visuals, elevated messaging, and content that sparks curiosity and community.”Sirk will work closely with Bison’s executive leadership and internal team to roll out a creative strategy that supports both short-term campaign goals and long-term brand equity. This includes supporting the launch of new products, expanding Bison’s social presence, and creating content that aligns with the brand’s lifestyle focus.The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Bison, following the appointment of Baird Little as Chief Growth Officer and the company’s expansion into new retail partnerships and product categories.“I’m excited help build Bison into a lifestyle brand that inspires people to gather, connect, and create moments that matter. Together with Sirk, we’ll ignite something truly special.” Said Baird Little. Sirk’s collaboration with Bison is already underway, with new creative campaigns and content rolling out this fall.For more information about The Bison Company or its flagship product, the Bison Airlighter, visit www.thebisoncompany.com or follow us on social media.Media Contact:The Bison Companypress@thebisoncompany.comAbout Sirk MultimediaSirk Multimedia is a 27-year-old Emmy© award-winning creative digital agency that mixes analytical data with outstanding creative to engage viewers, increase brand awareness and drive sales. We are experts in content production including video, photography, social media, branding, experiential and web design. Sirk is part of MetroMultimedia, an award-winning audio-visual production firm providing state-of-the-art creative and technical services to more than 400 blockbuster events throughout the United States. With more than 250 elite professionals in New York, New Jersey, Las Vegas, Florida, and California, MetroMultimedia is one of the nation’s top audio-visual production providers for trade shows, luxury events and intimate galas with high-profile guests, corporate titans, and elected officials worldwide. For nearly 20 years, MetroMultimedia’s technical engineers have worked with the world's largest event planners to navigate logistical and labor challenges and design memorable experiences at the highest levels.Visit www.sirkmultimedia.com

