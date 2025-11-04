Bison Appoints Baird Little as Chief Growth Officer

CEO and Founder StJohn Wiles (left) welcomes Baird Little (right) to The Bison Company team The innovative Bison Airlighter

The Bison Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Baird Little as CGO. Little will oversee brand strategy, marketing, and growth initiatives.

Baird brings a rare combination of strategic vision, creative leadership, and hands-on experience building global consumer brands.” — StJohn Wiles, Founder and CEO of The Bison Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bison Company, maker of the innovative Bison Airlighter, is pleased to announce the appointment of Baird Little as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).In his new role, Little will oversee brand strategy, marketing, and growth initiatives across all channels, with a focus on driving awareness, sales, and long-term brand equity as Bison expands into new categories.“Baird brings a rare combination of strategic vision, creative leadership, and hands-on experience building global consumer brands,” said StJohn Wiles, Founder and CEO of The Bison Company. “His ability to connect innovation with storytelling will be instrumental in scaling Bison’s presence and elevating the brand as we enter our next phase of growth.”Little joins Bison with over two decades of executive experience leading merchandising, product development, marketing, branding, and growth efforts for retail, consumer and lifestyle companies. His background includes developing innovative products, marketing campaigns, building omni-channel strategies, and forging strategic partnerships that drive measurable impact.As Chief Growth Officer, Little will lead Bison’s product, marketing and digital transformation efforts, including strategic communications, partnerships, and customer engagement programs. His leadership will also play a key role in launching new product categories beyond the Airlighter, including innovative solutions for outdoor living.“Bison represents everything I value in a brand — proprietary innovation, authenticity, and a clear purpose,” said Baird Little. “I’m excited to help build Bison into a lifestyle brand that inspires people to gather, connect, and create moments that matter. Together, we’ll ignite something truly special.”The announcement comes as Bison prepares for major retail expansion with strategic partnerships and an upcoming round of funding.For more information about The Bison Company or its flagship product, the Bison Airlighter, visit www.thebisoncompany.com or follow us on social media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.