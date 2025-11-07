The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $9.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market In 2025?

The market for polymethyl methacrylate has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which was worth $6.15 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $6.66 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors driving this growth include the thriving construction and architecture industries, a surge in need for clear and lightweight materials, broadening of automotive and transportation applications, development of ultraviolet-resistant and weather-prone resins, and regulatory norms pertaining to material safety.

In the coming years, the market for polymethyl methacrylate is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected growth to reach $9.32 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The predicted growth over this period can be attributed to several factors, including the use of sustainable and eco-friendly acrylic resin formulations, custom-made acrylic solutions tailored for particular applications, the rise in electric vehicle and ev battery use, the expansion in LED and optical devices, and an increased use in medical implants and prosthetics. Some of the key trends over the forecast period include bio-based and biodegradable acrylic resins, adherence to regulations in acrylic material safety, the development of nanocomposite and high-impact acrylic materials, the innovation of smart and self-cleaning acrylic surfaces, as well as collaborations between acrylic and material science.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market?

The growth of the polymethyl methacrylate market is largely attributed to its rising demand in the electronics and automotive sectors. Polymethyl methacrylate, or PMMA, can be created by polymerizing the monomer methyl methacrylate. Its resistance to scratches and transparency make it a suitable alternative to glass in various industrial applications. Being half as dense as glass, and yet transparent, PMMA is commonly used in car windows, motorcycle windshields, and interior and exterior panels. It's also utilized in LCD/LED TV screens, laptops, smartphone displays, and other electronic equipment displays. The unique features of PMMA have led to its increased usage in the automobile and electronics sectors. For example, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a professional services network in the UK, reported in February 2022 that growth rates for smartphones, computers, and TV sets are projected to be between 3-4% in 2022. Nevertheless, the average selling prices for smartphones are expected to drop by more than 15%, potentially leading to a decrease in the overall dollar value. Hence, the growing demand from the electronics and automotive sectors is fueling the expansion of the polymethyl methacrylate market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Polymethyl Methacrylate Industry?

Major players in the Polymethyl Methacrylate include:

• Arkema SA

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• CHI MEI Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kolon Industries Inc.

• Polycasa N.V.

• Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Gehr Plastics Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Polymethyl Methacrylate Industry?

Leading entities in the polymethyl methacrylate market are prioritizing the development of innovative offerings, such as phosphate methacrylate, to boost durability and augment fire resistance in diverse applications. Phosphate methacrylate represents a compound that combines methacrylate with phosphate groups, frequently employed in industrial and dental applications. It effectively enhances adhesion and robustness in dental cements and adhesives. For instance, in January 2024, Evonik Industries, a chemical firm based in Germany, introduced VISIOMER® HEMA-P 100 to boost adhesion and enhance coating and adhesive performance. The company offers a top-quality phosphate methacrylate monomer that delivers transparent flame retardancy, enhances adhesion for polar substrates, and bolsters corrosion resistance. Its stable properties ensure sustained effects, rendering it suitable for a range of adhesive and coating applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Report?

The polymethyl methacrylatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Extruded Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet, Pellets, Beads

2) By Grade: General Purpose Grade, Optical Grade

3) By End User Industries: Buildings and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Signs and Displays, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Extruded Sheet: Standard Extruded Sheets, Textured Extruded Sheets, Colored Extruded Sheets

2) By Cast Acrylic Sheet: Standard Cast Acrylic Sheets, Optical Quality Cast Acrylic Sheets, Colored Cast Acrylic Sheets

3) By Pellets: General Purpose PMMA Pellets, Specialty PMMA Pellets

4) By Beads: PMMA Beads for Decorative Applications, PMMA Microbeads For Cosmetic Applications

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood as the prime region in the polymethyl methacrylate market, it is further anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The polymethyl methacrylate market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

