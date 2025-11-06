Mississauga City Council Formally Condemns Hinduphobia in a Landmark Resolution for Canada

Mississauga City Council’s official resolution recognizing and condemning anti-Hindu hate, passed on November 5, 2025 Mississauga City Councillor Dipika Damerla (centre) with Hindu community representatives, including CoHNA Canada president Rishabh Sarswat, outside the City Council chambers, after the resolution condemning anti-Hindu hate was passed unanimously

Second Canadian city to recognize and take a stance against anti-Hindu hate

There is real, systemic anti-Hindu hate that too often goes unnamed and unchallenged. When we name something, we shame it—and that’s how change begins.” — Councillor Deepika Damerla

MISSISSAUGA, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) welcomed a historic resolution passed by Mississauga City Council recognizing and condemning anti-Hindu hate today—making Mississauga the second Canadian city to take this significant stand against the growing problem of Hinduphobia.The motion acknowledges that Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities and that incidents of temple vandalism, misinformation, and harassment of Hindu students have created anxiety among residents. The resolution reaffirms the city’s commitment to protecting freedom of religion and belief for all, as enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.The motion, supported by the Mayor and Council, calls for collaboration with Peel Regional Police, the City’s Combating Racism, Discrimination and Hatred Advisory Committee, and interfaith organizations to develop education and outreach initiatives to counter anti-Hindu hate. Copies of the resolution will also be shared with Mississauga’s MPs, MPPs, and local Hindu organizations to further this commitment to inclusion and mutual respect.“As a Council, we have already recognized antisemitism and Islamophobia,” said Councillor Deepika Damerla, who had introduced the motion. “This isn’t about setting a new precedent—it’s about applying the same principle of fairness. There is real, systemic anti-Hindu hate that too often goes unnamed and unchallenged. When we name something, we shame it—and that’s how change begins.”The move comes amid growing concerns over rising anti-Hindu hate across Canada, including violent attacks on Hindu devotees, repeated vandalism of temples and online harassment campaigns. A recent study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) found a 227% rise in hate crimes targeting South Asians (primarily Hindus) between 2019 and 2023, alongside thousands of posts using anti-Hindu slurs; while a 2021 Rutgers University report warned of the spread of Hinduphobia online.“Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities, and it’s our duty as a city to make sure every resident feels safe and respected,” said Mayor Carolyn Parrish. “By recognizing anti-Hindu hate, we’re sending a clear message to our schools, universities, and institutions that discrimination in any form has no place in Mississauga.”Councillor Joe Horneck, who had seconded the motion, explained that “it never hurts to call things out and name them. When people in our community say they feel affected by hate, Council has a responsibility to acknowledge that pain. Symbols matter—and today’s vote reaffirms that Mississauga stands firmly against all forms of hate, including Hinduphobia.”The CoHNA team, which was there to speak at the meeting, celebrated this historic recognition. “This is a powerful message from one of Canada’s largest cities—that Hinduphobia has no place in our country,” said Rishabh Sarswat, president of CoHNA Canada. “We have been working with lawmakers to educate and ask for recognition of hate against Hindus. With their action, the Mississauga City Council has offered a public assurance to its residents and we deeply appreciate their leadership in reaffirming our community’s right to safety, dignity, and equal protection.”Making it even more poignant, this resolution was passed as the Hindu community marked the one-year anniversary of the medieval-style invasions of Hindu temples on November 3, 2024. It was a day of violence that sent the Hindu community into deep shock across the country.Following Wainwright, Alberta’s landmark proclamation last month, Mississauga’s action marks another milestone in the growing North American movement to formally recognize and combat Hinduphobia. Across the U.S. and Canada, several municipalities have begun passing similar measures to protect Hindu communities and promote mutual understanding. In 2023, the state of Georgia became the first US jurisdiction to pass a County Resolution condemning anti-Hindu bigotry—an initiative spearheaded by CoHNA’s Atlanta chapter and supported by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.CoHNA encourages municipalities interested in adopting similar measures to reach out for guidance and resources. Community leaders seeking to strengthen protections against religious discrimination can contact CoHNA to access template proclamations and advocacy support.

